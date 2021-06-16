Sports

West Ham join race for Onuachu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

English Premier League outfit West Ham have joined in the race to sign Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu before the summer transfer window closes  Onuachu has become one of the hottest commodities in the transfer market following his stellar season where he scored staggering 35 goals in 41 matches across all competitions for Genk and the Belgian side have now resigned to selling the Super Eagles star at the right price.

 

The Hammers are scouring the market for a new center forward following the sale of Sebastien Haller to Ajax Amsterdam and have the Nigeria international on their transfer wish list.

 

Onuachu has been offered to several EPL clubs but they have been put off by Racing Genk’s asking price believed to be in the region of 30 million euros

