West Ham make Lingard offer to return to club

West Ham have made departing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard an offer to return to the London Stadium. The 29-year-old officially becomes a free agent on July 1 when his contract expires at Old Trafford. Lingard had a successful time on loan with the Hammers at the end of the 2020-21 season and scored nine goals in 16 Premier League starts. But he was denied another loan spell in January as United refused to deal with a rival for a European place. Meanwhile, West Ham are set to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris St- Germain. Terms have been agreed with the French Ligue 1 champions for Areola, who spent last season on loan with the Hammers and will cost around £10.5m. Areola impressed last term when he was in goal throughout West Ham’s run to the Europa League semi-final, where they were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt. It is anticipated the 29-year-old will battle for the number one slot with established first-choice Lucasz Fabianski, who signed a one-year contract extension in May. It is the start of what is promising to be a busy period for the Hammers, who are flying to Scotland on Monday for their pre-season training camp at St Andrews. The club will learn their Europa Conference League play-off opponents when the draw is made by UEFA on August 1.

