West Ham make Lingard offer to return to club

West Ham have made departing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard an offer to return to the London Stadium. The 29-year-old officially becomes a free agent on July 1 when his contract expires at Old Trafford. Lingard had a successful time on loan with the Hammers at the end of the 2020-21 season and scored nine goals in 16 Premier League starts. But he was denied another loan spell in January as United refused to deal with a rival for a European place. Meanwhile, West Ham are set to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris St- Germain. Terms have been agreed with the French Ligue 1 champions for Areola, who spent last season on loan with the Hammers and will cost around £10.5m. Areola impressed last term when he was in goal throughout West Ham’s run to the Europa League semi-final, where they were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt. It is anticipated the 29-year-old will battle for the number one slot with established first-choice Lucasz Fabianski, who signed a one-year contract extension in May. It is the start of what is promising to be a busy period for the Hammers, who are flying to Scotland on Monday for their pre-season training camp at St Andrews. The club will learn their Europa Conference League play-off opponents when the draw is made by UEFA on August 1.
AYC 2021: Semifinal games take centre stage
The semifinal games of the ongoing 6th Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup will take centre stage today, at the Billiri Township Stadium, Billiri LGA, Gombe State. Kaltungo LGA teams showed they are the best at the competition as three of the teams from the LGA made it to the final four with one of […]
World Cup playoffs: Ghana to train three times for Eagles
As Friday's 25th World Cup Play-off first leg cracker beckons, the Black Stars of Ghana are expected to train three times before they file out against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. With pundits describing the clash as "Baba Yara War", Ghana will have their first full training […]
EPL: Palace stun Man City, Brighton come back at Liverpool
…as goalkeeper inspires Arsenal win at Leicester Crystal Palace upset 10-man Manchester City to spoil Pep Guardiola's 200th Premier League match as manager at Etihad Stadium. Palace went ahead inside six minutes as Wilfried Zaha pounced on Aymeric Laporte's poor ball and exchanged passes with Conor Gallagher before scuffing beyond Ederson's dive. Laporte's day worsened […]
