West Ham ready to beat Man United, Villa, Everton to Onuachu signing

English Premier League side West Ham are winning the race to land the Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu ahead of their rivals Manchester United, Aston Villa and Everton. According to the French publication Jeunes Footeux, the Hammers are ready to meet the £25m (£22m) price tag for the lanky forward which will see him move to Upton Park this January.

The 28-year-old has continued his fine form with Genk in the 2022/23 campaign having hit 15 goals in 18 games so far this term. West Ham as a squad have managed just 15 goals in 18 league matches this season, with only Nottingham Forest and Wolves scoring fewer, so it seems clear that David Moyes needs attacking additions if he wants to distance his team from a relegation battle. West Ham have long endured a striker ‘curse‘, with marquee signings such as Sebastian Haller, Simone Zaza and Jonathan Callieri all failing to deliver the goods in recent years.

While Michail Antonio has stepped up in the past, it seems clear from his disappointing performances so far this season – with the Jamaican boasting just two goals in the Premier League – that he is no longer good enough to be starting every week in Moyes’ side. Summer signing Gianluca Scamacca also looks to be heading down the same route, as he has managed just three top-flight goals so far, with WhoScored awarding him a disappointing 6.54 rating for his performances. Therefore, it seems clear that Moyes needs an effective main striker in his squad in the second half of the campaign, and Onuachu could be the ideal man, especially if he can translate his prolific form in Belgium to the Premier League.

 

