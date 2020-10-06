West Ham terminate Jack Wilshere contract

Jack Wilshere has had his West Ham contract terminated on transfer deadline day, talkSPORT understands.

The former Arsenal midfielder has become a free agent with his deal being cancelled by mutual consent. Last month talkSPORT revealed that West Ham were in talks with Wilshere over terminating his contract, which was due to expire at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has endured a tough time in east London since joining from Arsenal in 2018, playing only 19 times as his welldocumented injury problems continue to persist.

