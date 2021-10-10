West: Nigeria’s on time bomb

Kennedy Tongo West is the National President of the Movement for the Survival of Izan Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND). In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE West speaks on the burning issues confronting the country

MOSIEND’s mode of operation seems to be different from other groups. You don’t protest. Why is your strategy is more peaceful than others? Organisations have their mode of operation. MOSIEND is more of intellectual group and a very strong socio cultural group that is traditionally based.

How do you see this open grazing? The Northern part still insists on it?

I have said it before and I’m saying it again that the North wants to demonstrate a leadership in this country that tends to put other regions perpetually under their claws.

Open grazing hasn’t been done before and all of these things came as a result of Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Sometimes we can say that Nigeria doesn’t exist anymore. Each time our brothers from the North are talking, their governors will say that the Southern governors are meeting and saying no to open grazing.

They tend to have a separatist disposition in this country but it is not true. It is the North that doesn’t want Nigeria as a whole. If any region is keeping Nigeria, it is the Southern part of the country.

The Northern part of the country does not believe that Nigeria exists. Because if they believe that this country exists, they will not be oozing out the kind of venom and provocative statements they ooze out every day to intimidate the people of the Southern region, unprintable statements coming out from the people who you that are read and schooled.

I mean there is no hope for Nigeria anymore and interesting enough if there is any implosion in this country, Nigeria will not be the same. It is good we tell ourselves the truth.

Everybody who lives on earth will definitely die one day, so it is not that one particular region is afraid of death and the other region is not. If our brothers from the North have that mentality, then I think it is a very naïve perception.

Look at the way South-East and South -West are being treated. Look at the way Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu are being treated. It is their fundamental human right to express themselves if they are not satisfied with the way the country is going.

They also have that right. Today you allow Miyetti Allah to control the government.

Sheik Gumi controls the government, Arewa Consultative Forum controls the government. These are another arms of the presidency. The intimidation is getting unbearable. Buhari has succeeded in making himself the most infamous President in Nigeria.

He came with some level of integrity but he is going with none because he cannot fix the economy he talked about.

He cannot fix the insecurity situation he claimed to know more about. There is nothing in this country that he has fixed. Corruption became worse under his watch. Insecurity became worse under his watch, a debilitating economy under his watch. Where can he score a point?

Yes, he is aged, we agree but he has not made any comment against what Miyetti Allah is doing. He has not made any comment concerning what Gumi is saying or the outright intimidation the people of the Southern part of the country are facing by his kinsmen.

What kind of government is this?

I don’t think that the kind of havoc that President Buhari’s government has done to governance can be redeemed or revived in the next 30 years. There is total governance decay.

Federal character principle should be one of the pillars for a federated state but his government has violated all of the principles that make Nigeria a Federal character.

So where exactly are we but I can tell our people from the Southern part that there is light at the end of the tunnel and I keep saying it that is as much as certain cabal feel that they own Nigeria,

God created Nigeria and created the citizens of Nigeria and he has the final say and that is not to say that the people of Niger Delta should fold their hands for God to come and work for them. There is a need for them to close ranks.

There is a need for them to come up with a formidable road map that other minorities too will also feel comfortable to key into.

Do you not think that forensic audit is taking much time?

When you say forensic audit, it is just an instrument to buy time and a conduit pipe. They talked about discovering 12,000 abandoned projects across the Niger Delta. The forensic auditors to make public and transparent their findings would have engaged the media to go with them in this tour. I’m not seeing forensic auditors. Ninety-nine per cent of communities in Rivers State have not seen forensic auditors. We in MOSIEND commissioned what we call forensic auditors attaché team to help safeguard and follow the monitoring process so you can see the jobs that are being allocated to your community, the state of the job, the level and the company that was awarded the job so that after they leave, you can make case for the job to be completed but up till now, most of the communities said they have not seen forensic auditors. With this three per cent equity do you not see these oil companies will be doing more harm to the Niger Delta environment than good? The multi-nationals have bribed the people of the National Assembly. We as MOSIEND, we reject the three per cent and we have said that it is either 10 per cent or nothing. With this, what is your fear? I can assure you that there will be an implosion. Tempers are high. This government is sitting on a keg of gun powder, probably they will not even know where the whole thing will start. Nigeria is on a time bomb. The body language of the North towards the South is getting unbearable. It is obvious that the North is on a wild goose chase with a gravitated mentality and at a disposition to enslave other parts of the country. This would not go down well with other people and faster than what the Britons forecasted. You never can tell who will blow the first whistle. The military has been trying for several years to defeat the Boko Haram, but they have not been able to defeat them. Is it Nigeria that they can defeat? It will not go the way of the 1966 war. You cannot cheat a man and cheat him for too long. People are getting more aware. You will not know which state arm of the country that Chinese will support. The Niger Delta militants surrendered their guns on their own volition. The Niger Delta people cannot be conquered. They have advocated for restructuring and the federal government refused to buy into it. They are talking about referendum, devolution of powers; government is not buying into it. I can tell you with this desperation of the North and this conspiracy, if it fails, you cannot put the pieces of Nigeria together. I can tell you that Nigeria as a whole will be run by nations. The G8 will have their separate regions of alignment in this country. It is a warning to the Federal Government. Don’t think you have it all in your desperation to enslave all other regions because if there is an implosion, don’t think that you can defeat because they will see it as buying into Nigeria. The various world powers will have the regions to bargain with and they will have a very good bargain.

