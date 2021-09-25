News

Western countries sabotaging Nigeria’s wheat production, says FG

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has revealed that some western countries have allegedly employed strategies to sabotage Nigeria’s wheat production. The ministry alleged that the western countries are playing politics with wheat production in order to block Nigeria from being self-sufficient in the production of the crop. One of the strategies used by the Western countries, according to the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture of the ministry, Hajiya Karima Babangida, was labeling Nigeria’s wheat as poisonous.

Mrs Babangida, represented by Naphtali D. Telta, National Wheat Value Chain Desk Officer at a Capacity Building for Wheat Farmers on Good Agricultural Practices for Wheat Storage, held in Kano yesterday, said the countries labeled Nigeria’s wheat as poisonous because it contains gluten.

She said “if wheat was poisonous, it would have finished with the European race, it would have finished with the Arab race it would have also finished with the Israeli race because their food depends on wheat,” she said. In his remarks, the National President of Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Salim Saleh Muhammad, attributed the challenges of wheat farming in the country to the failure of government to fund the farmers. He also said that the federal government does not support the farmers with seed varieties and loan facilities, lamenting that the production of wheat is dropping annually in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group asks NBC to withdraw fines on TV stations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Says: ‘You’re muzzling free press’ The Network for Best Practice and Integrity in Leadership (NEBPRIL) has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to desist from acts that will gag free press in the country.NEBPRIL said this in reaction to the fines imposed by NBC on ARISE TV, Channels Television and the Africa Independent Television (AIT).On […]
News Top Stories

PMS crisis: Under-recovery hits N40.5bn in 15 days

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Buhari queries minister, PPPRA boss   The value of underrecovery in the petroleum sector has risen to N40.5 billion in the first 15 days of March.   This emerged as President Muhammadu Buhari questioned the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency […]
News

APC’ll reclaim Adamawa in 2023, says Boss Mustapha

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has today revalidated his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with a promise that the party will reclaim the state in 2023. Mustapha, who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the national chairman of the party for the renewed direction they are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica