Western Digital introduces 4TB SSDs

Western Digital Corp. announced it’s now delivering 4TB portable solid-state drives (SSDs) across its consumer brand portfolio. Giving consumers and professionals more space to create, the new drives are built to keep up with today’s high-quality content demands. According to the company, the four drives now offer gamers, content creators, enthusiasts, and creative professionals the performance, durability, and greater capacity they need to capture, move, and save their files. “This milestone allows us to deliver a new era of solutions with the capacity and performance our customers have been asking for.

Our consumer brand products are used by millions of professionals and consumers around the world, and we continue to drive technology forward to deliver the performance, reliability, and leading products they demand,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Solutions Products, Western Digital, Jim Welsh.

He said the company was focused on delivering industryleading solutions that keep up with the rich content created by consumers and pros alike. “Whether using your smartphone to capture family milestones, backing up or expanding your video game library or in the studio or out in the field creating a feature film, the company’s range of offerings are built to reliably store today’s massive files,” he added. “As a Director of Photography in film and television production, I rely on technology to achieve my creative vision and protect my work. SanDisk SSDs are a critical asset when I’m out in the field or at the studio working with multiple 12K and 8K cameras,” said SanDisk Extreme Team member, Sam Nicholson.

