The key reason behind our success in this region to date is our commitment to understand and respond to the real needs of the MEA market. Expanding beyond this will require significantly more technology, more innovation, and especially more customer service,” he said.

Consistent with this strategy, LG has introduced products and solutions in the region that are designed to deliver the best technology that the company has to offer.

For example, a new, ceiling-based DUAL Vane Cassette lineup boasts a powerful five-step air purification process that is seamlessly designed into the unit itself.

Western Digital redefines gaming with storage solutions Western Digital has introduced three new and upcoming products for its WD_BLACK portfolio of storage solutions.

These include its first NVMe solidstate drive (SSD) with nextgen PCIe Gen4 technology, a fully bootable Gen3 x8 add-in-card, and a Thunderbolt 3-powered NVMe SSD gaming dock, each offering eye-catching RGB lighting options.

“As game developers move towards creating immersive titles that require higher performance, consumers need to equip themselves with the best tools to stay up-to-speed,” said Senior Vice President, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital, Jim Welsh. “Innovative, high-performance storage solutions are essential to keep up with this ever-changing landscape.

Our latest WD_BLACK products have been purpose-built to allow gamers to meet the increasingly high standards of future games and gaming platforms. We’ve optimized these products to not only provide more storage for gamers but to elevate the gaming experience as a whole,” he added.

Welsh said the latest and upcoming WD_BLACK gaming portfolio includes WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD, which is designed to feature the unprecedented performance of PCIe Gen4 technology.

“This futureready product will deliver fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s1 (1TB model). Built with the WD_BLACK G2 controller and optimized for top-tier and high-intensive gaming, the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD will help gamers achieve supreme PC performance.

It reduces game load times and transfers files faster than its predecessor while using brand new cache technology. “In addition to high performance, the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD also delivers improved low queuedepth performance over its predecessor, allowing both gaming and everyday users to experience smoother loading of applications,” he said.

