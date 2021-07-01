Western Digital unveils storage solution for 5G phones

Western Digital Corp. has announced its second-generation UFS 3.1 storage solution for 5G smartphones. The new Western Digital iNAND MC EU551 delivers the high-performance storage consumers need to be able to use their phones for emerging applications like ultra-high-resolution cameras, AR/VR, gaming and 8K video.

The International Data Corporation expects 5G smartphone shipments to account for more than 40 per cent of global volume in 2021 and grow to 69 per cent in 2025. As networks continue to expand available bandwidth and offer lower latency to enable new user experiences, Western Digital’s iNAND solutions deliver the high-capacity, high-performance embedded storage needed to power these exciting new applications. “We rely on smartphones in virtually every aspect of our lives. Coupled with high-speed 5G networks, sensor innovation and AI, the average capacity in phones is growing as is the need for higher performance to handle new multimedia capabilities,” said Huibert Verhoeven, senior vice president, Automotive, Mobile and Emerging Markets, Western Digital.

“With this new UFS 3.1 iNAND solution, we allow users to tap into data-rich applications and enjoy faster streaming for new ways to play, work and learn.” The iNAND MC EU551 mobile storage device is the first product built on Western Digital’s new UFS 3.1 platform, first announced on May 26 at the company’s Flash Perspective event.

