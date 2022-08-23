Western Nigeria Football Forum to build houses for member states

…Honours Dare, Adebutu, Odegbami, six others

As part of its programmes aimed at developing football in the region, the Western Nigeria Football Forum plans to build soccer houses for its seven member states.

The Western Nigeria Football Forum comprises the six South West states of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos. Speaking during the maiden Western Nigeria Football Union Taiwo Ogunjobi U-15 Championship’s award night, the association’s chairman, Seyi Akinwunmi, said the zone plans to build well-rounded footballers, who apart from honing their skills to actualize their potentials, also acquire qualitative education.

Akinwunmi said the Taiwo Ogunjobi U-15 Championship was instituted to honour the late former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation, who spent a better part of his life in the service of the nation.

He added: “Apart from honouring Taiwo Ogunjobi, we will also help the host Football Association, Osun, complete its football house. “We have raised some money from among ourselves, but we are also looking for help to complete the Osun State Football house. “We hope that next year, we will take the project to another state, which will benefit from the programme until all the states have their own football houses.”

Akinwunmi said Western Nigeria Football Union want to set examples that other regions could copy for even development of the game across the country. “We believe that Western Nigeria Football Union is big enough to take care of its development and also set a template for others to emulate. “We hope to move from U-15 football to other levels of youth development.

Among the awardees are Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, who recently led Nigeria to its best ever performance at the Commonwealth Games; Chief Kessington Adebutu, who apart from sponsoring numerous youth football development initiatives, singlehandedly bankrolling the resuscitation of the National Stadium, Lagos; promoter of Remo Stars Football Club, Kunle Soname, whose company, Bet9ja, sponsors several football competitions, including the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

