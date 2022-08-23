Sports

Western Nigeria Football Forum to build houses for member states

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…Honours Dare, Adebutu, Odegbami, six others

 

As part of its programmes aimed at developing football in the region, the Western Nigeria Football Forum plans to build soccer houses for its seven member states.

 

The Western Nigeria Football Forum comprises the six South West states of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos. Speaking during the maiden Western Nigeria Football Union Taiwo Ogunjobi U-15 Championship’s award night, the association’s chairman, Seyi Akinwunmi, said the zone plans to build well-rounded footballers, who apart from honing their skills to actualize their potentials, also acquire qualitative education.

 

Akinwunmi said the Taiwo Ogunjobi U-15 Championship was instituted to honour the late former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation, who spent a better part of his life in the service of the nation.

 

He added: “Apart from honouring Taiwo Ogunjobi, we will also help the host Football Association, Osun, complete its football house. “We have raised some money from among ourselves, but we are also looking for help to complete the Osun State Football house. “We hope that next year, we will take the project to another state, which will benefit from the programme until all the states have their own football houses.”

 

Akinwunmi said Western Nigeria Football Union want to set examples that other regions could copy for even development of the game across the country. “We believe that Western Nigeria Football Union is big enough to take care of its development and also set a template for others to emulate. “We hope to move from U-15 football to other levels of youth development.

 

Among the awardees are Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, who recently led Nigeria to its best ever performance at the Commonwealth Games; Chief Kessington Adebutu, who apart from sponsoring numerous youth football development initiatives, singlehandedly bankrolling the resuscitation of the National Stadium, Lagos; promoter of Remo Stars Football Club, Kunle Soname, whose company, Bet9ja, sponsors several football competitions, including the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ighalo set for Premier League return with Newcastle United

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Odion Ighalo is poised to return to the Premier League for a third time and this time the club is Newcastle United, according to SkySports TV. Ighalo first featured in the Premier League with Watford before he returned to play for childhood club Manchester United on loan recently. Various reports have now suggested Ighalo could […]
Sports

Qatar 2022 qualifier: Gernot Rohr intensifies lobby for Ghana’s job

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gernot Rohr, Nigeria’s former manager is reportedly intensifying efforts to lead the Black Stars against the Super Eagles in the final play-off for World Cup qualification. According to Ghana Guardian, a source close to Rohr revealed the Franco-German’s coach readiness to take up the vacant Black Stars job. “Gernot Rohr is very much open […]
Sports

Afena-Gyan among the goals as Ghana romp to Afcon victory

Posted on Author Reporter

  AS Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan, 19, scored as Ghana cruised to a 3-0 win over Madagascar on Wednesday and claimed the leadership of Group E as 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying kicked off. Angola came from behind to edge the Central African Republic 2-1 in the same section and lie second, behind […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica