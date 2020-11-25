Western Union acquires 15% stake in Saudi telecom’s uniton

Western Union, the world’s largest money transfer firm, has acquired a 15 per cent stake in the digital payment unit of Saudi Arabia’s STC Group for $200 million. The acquisition of STC pay, which values the company at five billion riyals ($1.3 billion), will finance its capital and support long-term expansion plans, Saudi Arabia’s largest telecoms operator said in a statement at the weekend. STC Group Chairman, Mohammed bin Khalid Abdullah Al Faisal, said the investment reflected the company’s position as a “digital enabler.” He said the deal created the first “Saudi unicorn and the first fintech unicorn in the Middle East.” Unicorns are generally defined as private companies valued at $1 billion or more.
