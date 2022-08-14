Business

Weststar announces new offerings of Mercedes-Benz Atego

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Weststar Associates Limited, Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria has announced new offerings of the Mercedes- Benz Atego distribution truck, due to popular demand.

 

It said that with brand new units of the 1418 & 1725 models currently available, the Mercedes-Benz Atego has become the go-to commercial vehicle for many Haulage & Logistics companies in Nigeria. Coming from Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ 125 years legacy, the Mercedes-Benz Atego is the multi-purpose specialist that comes ready for various applications which include; water tanker, box body, fuel tanker, etc.

The Mercedes-Benz Atego distribution truck is a seamless integration between all components, combining high performance, extreme durability, excellent load capacity, low operational cost, and easy maintenance with reliability and robustness to attend to the diverse needs in cargo transport with different bodies.

 

The Atego 1418 truck comes with a Gross Vehicle Weight of 14 tons and is equipped with a properly tropicalized 4.2 liter 4 cylinder turbocharged diesel engine with 177 horsepower output. It is also fitted with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, as well as a sturdy rear axle, reinforced suspension & higher ground clearance.

 

The Atego 1725 truck comes with a Gross Vehicle Weight of 17.1 tons and is equipped with a properly tropicalized 6.3 liter 6-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine with 245 horsepower output. It is also fitted with a 6-speed gearbox as standard, as well as a sturdy rear axle, reinforced suspension & higher ground clearance.

 

The interior design of the Mercedes- Benz Atego distribution truck takes a practical and functional approach with ample space for the driver and an extra two passengers in the cab. The driver’s seat is equipped with a wide range of adjustment possibilities to make it as comfortable as possible. The cab is also equipped with air conditioning and cruise control as standard.

 

Additional comfort & convenience features include; Bluetooth handsfree radio with USB connectivity, a central lock system, while safety is reinforced with the standard ABS braking system.

 

Speaking on the Mercedes- Benz Atego distribution truck, MD/CEO Weststar Associates Limited, Mr. Mirko Plath commented; “The Mercedes-Benz Atego truck has become very dependable for many of our clients, this has inevitably brought in more demand for the distribution truck.

 

With its great versatility, practicality and robustness, the Atego perfectly fits the diverse demands in cargo transport. Its efficient engines also ensure low fuel consumption and economical driving.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

IMO seeks safe passage corridors to evacuate 100 stranded ships in Ukraine

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The International Maritime Organisation( IMO) at the weekend was seeking a safe maritime corridor to enable about 100 merchant ships and their crews stuck in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov to sail away without the risk of being hit.   Russia’s military took control of waterways when it invaded Ukraine on Feb. […]
Business

Agro-allied investors’ top priorities

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Expectedly, all eyes will be on the country’s agric sector performance again this year as stakeholders consider where to invest for good return on investments amid security challenges, TAIWO HASSAN reports It has been a revolution in the country’s agric sector since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed power in 2015, particularly in his bid to rescue […]
Business

Explosion: NRC restores Abuja- Kaduna train services

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Nigerian railway corporation (NRC) yesterday restored the Abuja-Kaduna train services which were temporarily suspended on Wednesday after the explosion that rocked the last train on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor. The statement by the management of NRC Friday night reads in parts: “The Board and Management of the Nigerian railway corporation (NRC) hereby inform the general […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica