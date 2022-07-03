Business

Weststar stresses commitment to authorised Mercedes-Benz dealerships

Weststar Associates Limited, authorised general distributor of Mercedes- Benz in Nigeria has been the home of all things Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria for over 15 years. Running its operations as Mercedes-Benz’s representatives in Nigeria the company owes its success not only to a holistic business model and a great team of professionals but also more importantly, to its business partners.

 

Weststar Associates Limited runs a dealership network across Nigeria that covers the different regions of the country & is held by successful and innovative companies who have a strong understanding of the business climate in their regions.

Although the story of Weststar in Nigeria is only a decade and a half old, the story of Mercedes-Benz runs for even longer, with a presence in Nigeria for over 60 years.

Many of our dealers have become the lifeblood of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria. For decades, these companies have ensured that millions of Nigerians are able to gain access to the world’s most desirable Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Weststar’s key strategy remains to grow the Mercedes- Benz network in Nigeria using our dealerships.

Weststar does not intend to cut ties with any of its Authorized Mercedes- Benz dealerships in Nigeria at this time. We will continue to promote and strengthen our dealerships as a means to grow the Mercedes-Benz brand in Nigeria.

 

