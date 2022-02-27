Business

Weststar unveils allnew Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Nigeria

The all-new Mercedes- Benz S-Class is automotive luxury experienced in a completely new way. Built on the legendary and traditional engineering expertise that has defined the luxury segment in the automobile industry for decades, the S-Class is the top tier model for Mercedes-Benz saloon cars.

 

With a handful of world- first and innovations, the all-new S-Class can be indulged with all the senses – seeing, feeling, hearing and smelling. This heightens the pleasure of driving with innovations that focus on people and respond to the needs of its driver and passengers.

 

The all-new S-Class premieres the second generation of the MBUX (Mercedes- Benz User Experience). Since its introduction, MBUX has continued to revolutionize the cockpit in Mercedes-Benz cars.

 

With MBUX, the S-Class is even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software make great strides with brilliant displays on up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology. This makes the control of the vehicle and comfort functions even easier in comparism to its predecessor.

 

The voice assistant has increased its capabilities in intuitive learning and with dialogue. The MBUX Interior Assist is another new addition to the all-new S-Class, you can now enjoy contactless ease of operation, as this innovative system detects and interprets your hand and arm movements. As such you can activate selected functions in a matter of seconds.

 

As part of this the system is able to differentiate between driver and front passenger. The all-new S-Class highlights a digital-analogue revolution in the interior, which has fully evolved into a “third place”, a refuge between home and workplace.

 

The sculptured look of the dashboard, center console and armrests appear to float above an expansive interior landscape. The systematic reduction in the number of controls underscores the minimalist appearance of the interior.

 

The desired harmony between digital and analogue luxury results in a revolutionary interior design, including associations with interior architecture and yacht design elements.

 

The driver display and media display offer a comprehensive aesthetic experience. The appearance of the screens can be individualized with a choice of four display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Exclusive, Classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service).

 

