We’ve a failed govt in place – M’Belt Forum

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) yesterday blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) government at the centre for Tuesday’s terror attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja. The National President, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph, wondered why the terrorists would invade the nation’s capital, carry out such an attack and go scot-free. According to Pogu, the attack is a clear indication that nobody in the country is safe and can be protected by the government.

He said: “The attack is an unfortunate situation because Abuja is the centre of government and for insurgents to operate for three hours and go away freely, it means that we have a failed government and we are living in a failed state. “If this place (Kuje correctional facility) were somewhere outside or in a state capital, you may say one or two things but this is the center of government and at the center of government, think about the number of security officers we have here. “The headquarters of all military formations are here and then for such to happen, it is just an unfortunate situation that we find ourselves and it’s becoming clearer by the day that nobody in this country is safe and can be protectedbythegovernment.

 

