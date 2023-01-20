News

We’ve agents in 85% of polling units nationwide –LP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Labour Party (LP) has said contrary to social media reports it has uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal the people who will serve as its agents in 85 per cent of polling units for the general election. This just as the party’s National Chairman Julius Abure sued Arise Television for defamation of character.

He is seeking N100 million damages and compensation from the television company. There have been social media reports that the LP was unable to register agents in most part of the country as demanded by INEC, especially in the North. But Senior Special Assistant on Media to the National Chairman Ndi Kato said the reports were fake, adding that the party has achieved 85 per cent of the electoral process at the polling unit level. Kato in a statement said the LP “is ready and (in) full steam ahead for the election conduct. “The leadership of the party calls on all Nigerians to vote Peter Obi as the presidential candidate and all other Labour Party candidates to achieve a better Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Supreme Court Ruling: Adeleke lauds Apex court, dedicates victory to God

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court over Prince Dotun Babayemi, to God and the good people of the state. Describing the judgement as a decisive judicial victory Ademola described the outcome of the case as the manifestation of the strong hand of God in his governorship project, […]
News

Man lured to his death after meeting ‘lady’ on dating site

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A man, Michael Victor, has been killed after hooking up with a supposed ‘lady’ on a dating site known as Tinder, lured him to an isolated area and killed him. Unfortunately, Victor didn’t know the ‘lady’ he had been chatting with on the dating site was actually a man and member of a five-man gang, […]
News Top Stories

NDDC probe: Senatorsarethecriminals –Ojougboh

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Executive Director (Projects) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Cairo Ojougboh, yesterday damned the ongoing probe of the commission by the National Assembly, where it was alleged that lawmakers ruined the agency for 20 years through proxy contract awards. He said the probe was masterminded to witchhunt and dissuade members of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica