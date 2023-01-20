We’ve agents in 85% of polling units nationwide –LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said contrary to social media reports it has uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal the people who will serve as its agents in 85 per cent of polling units for the general election. This just as the party’s National Chairman Julius Abure sued Arise Television for defamation of character.

He is seeking N100 million damages and compensation from the television company. There have been social media reports that the LP was unable to register agents in most part of the country as demanded by INEC, especially in the North. But Senior Special Assistant on Media to the National Chairman Ndi Kato said the reports were fake, adding that the party has achieved 85 per cent of the electoral process at the polling unit level. Kato in a statement said the LP “is ready and (in) full steam ahead for the election conduct. “The leadership of the party calls on all Nigerians to vote Peter Obi as the presidential candidate and all other Labour Party candidates to achieve a better Nigeria.”

