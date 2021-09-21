We’ve arrested 1000 criminals within one year – Amotekun

The Ondo State Security Agency Network codenamed Amotekun Corps has disclosed that it has arrested no fewer than 1000 criminals across the state within the last one year. WhilerevealingthisinAkure, the state capital, the security outfit revealed that it has also attended to 2,633 cases from May 2020 to September 2021.

The State Commander of the Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, reiterated that the corps was poised to ensure significant reduction of criminal activities in the state.

Adeleye added that a security summit had been held where security stakeholders converged to brainstorm on how to evolve a lasting solution to the incessant kidnappings, herders and farmers clashes, cultism and ritual killings ravaging the South West.

He said, “We want to ensure that all persons travelling along the highways, majorroads, remoteareas, hinterland, forests, inland, waterways, and sea are free to carry out their normal social and economic activi ties without fear or hindrance.

“Also to ensure that the Corps assists the Police and other security agencies to carry out lawful activities aimed at maintaining law and order in the state.”

