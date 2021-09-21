Metro & Crime

We’ve arrested 1000 criminals within one year – Amotekun

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

The Ondo State Security Agency Network codenamed Amotekun Corps has disclosed that it has arrested no fewer than 1000 criminals across the state within the last one year. WhilerevealingthisinAkure, the state capital, the security outfit revealed that it has also attended to 2,633 cases from May 2020 to September 2021.

 

The State Commander of the Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye,  reiterated that the corps was poised to ensure significant reduction of criminal activities in the state.

 

Adeleye added that a security summit had been held where security stakeholders converged to brainstorm on how to evolve a lasting solution to the incessant kidnappings, herders and farmers clashes, cultism and ritual killings ravaging the South West.

 

He said, “We want to ensure that all persons travelling along the highways, majorroads, remoteareas, hinterland, forests, inland, waterways, and sea are free to carry out their normal social and economic activi ties without fear or hindrance.

 

“Also to ensure that the Corps assists the Police and other security agencies to carry out lawful activities aimed at maintaining law and order in the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Flood: Niger community submerged, houses, farmlands destroyed

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

After hours of heavy downpour, a community in Niger State, Lapan Gwari in Bosso Local Government Area has been submerged by flood The magnitude of the rain which started on Wednesday all through Thursday morning was so devastating affecting houses, farmlands and fish ponds within the community. Some of the victims appealed to the government […]
Metro & Crime

NAF announces death of ex-CAS, Eduok

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday announced the death of the 12th Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok. The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, made the announcement in a statement. He said: “The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two, abduct 10-year-old boy in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Armed robbers yesterday killed two people and abducted a 10-year-old boy, Chimeremezie Izu, from his parents’ house in Asaba, Delta State. The robbers invaded the Izus’ house about 3.37am at No. 5 Kelvin Street, new General Hospital Road, Ani Ngene Avenue, Core Area 4, GRA, Asaba, the state capital. The Director-General (DG), Young Nigerian Rights […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica