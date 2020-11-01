We’ve been abandoned, Bayelsa flood victims cry out

*We’re working on something, says govt

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

People displaced by flooding at the weekend complained about the inability of the Bayelsa State government to house them in Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

They also complained that the state government has not provided them with relief materials to ease their suffering disclosing that the previous government took care of them until the flood waters receded.

The government of Seriake Dickson had accommodated the flood victims the previous years but the present administration of Douye Diri has not accommodated them due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has lead to serious hardship in the country.

Some of the displaced persons, who spoke with New Telegraph during an assessment tour to some flooded communities in the state, said most of them can not afford hotel bills and also have anywhere to pack to.

Madam Ebiere Oti an akara seller,who spoke to this correspondent, said she could not afford to pay for a hotel, adding that: “I have to stay in my house on top of water until I suffered a deep cut on my leg. In fact I’m just coming back from the hospital.”

Also 57-year-old Ineye Unity, a displaced woman in Akenfa 1 community, said she, her her 68-year-old husband and six children were now staying separately.

In his reaction, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba said: “For IDPs, if you gather people in one place, it is always difficult for them to return. The state government was looking at scientific approaches to proffer lasting solution to the perennial flooding in the state.”

He said the State Executive Council has raised a committee, headed by the

Secretary to the State Government, Konbowei Benson, to assess the impact of the flood on the people and advise the government on the next action to be taken.

