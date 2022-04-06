We’ve been breaking rocks with our bare hands since childhood – Stone crushers

Sunday and Olumide have been crushing rocks with their bare hands since childhood. ADEWALE MOMOH in this report writes about how the two young men have been relying on the strenuous job to make ends meet, despite the risks and low pay

Daily, as early as 6 am, Sunday Eniola, 26, and Olumide Oluwasegun, 35, like many of their age mates always set out of their abode to source for their daily bread. However, unlike those within their age grade whose jobs require less strenuous efforts,

Eniola and Sunday’s jobs require a lot of energy and the use of crude equipment to first break a fairly large stone mould away from a mother rock and then proceed to break it into various smaller sizes.

Sighting them at their site where they were breaking stones, they appeared to be considerably older than their real ages. It is self-evident that their choice of profession has had a significant impact on their looks.

Even when the sun is scorching hot, the two friends armed with sledge hammers are busy breaking the big chunks of rock with dexterity into small gravel sizes. For the two, who referred to each other as “brothers”, following years of acquaintanceship, their daily means of survival lies not only in the huge sledge hammer and chisel they use as tools, but in their bare hands which they use in hitting the implements on rocks thrusting from the soils of Edu community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

With no mechanized equipment at their disposal, Sunday and Olumide, who break rocks with their hands using hammers and chisels, narrated that they have been doing this right from childhood.

According to Sunday, who is from a family of five, he was born into the job.

He disclosed that his late father and mother who introduced him and his siblings into the job had been doing it before he was even born.

For Sunday, who was unable to further his studies after finishing secondary school, he has been active at various quarry sites since he was age four alongside his siblings. He said: “All I can say is that I was born into this job. I’m from a very poor family. My parents both started

this job before my father passed away. “After my father’s death, my mother continued with it in order to cater for us because we’re still very young when she lost her husband. I was about four years old when my father died. It’s a job I was born in and grew up in. “I’m 26 years old now and it’s the only job I know because there are no other means for us to survive.”

While emphasizing that the job has been a very tough one, Sunday disclosed that he trained himself all through primary and secondary schools from the proceeds of the rocks he broke at the quarry.

Stone-breaking paid for my schooling With no means of getting a tertiary education which he desired and as well as effort to secure a driving job failed after going to driving school, he was left with no option other than to continue with the energy sapping job of breaking rocks using only a hammer. “I can’t deceive you, it’s a very strenuous and hard job but I’m used to it so I don’t see it as such.

“Throughout my primary and secondary school, it’s the job that I survived on.” “With no means of furthering my education, I had to continue with the job when I couldn’t get any other job. “I still desire to further my education if anybody is willing to assist me in order to uplift my family from this kind of life. “I can also drive any kind of vehicle, be it a truck or car. I can also take up a driving job if I get assistance.

After my secondary education, I went to driving school where I learned driving skills. I did that in order to move away from the stone breaking job because it is not a job you can do forever.

“Most times I don’t get a vehicle to drive so I have to return here to break rocks in order not to be idle and make money to take care of myself.” Sunday further explained that: “We are five in my family and all of us are into the job. “Sometimes when I introduce my friends, who complain of not having a job into it, they will fail to return after about two days of breaking stones because they can’t cope.

But for me there is nowhere to run to. “If I’m assisting other people to break stones at another site which is not mine, I usually get paid between N2, 000 to N2, 500 for two days depending on the number of rocks to be broken. I usually start as early as 6 am and I won’t leave until around 7 pm.

“On my own site, it takes about three days to finish breaking a truck load of rocks. And we don’t get to sell until buyers come which sometimes takes about one or two months to sell. We do sell a truck load for between N10, 000 and N13, 000. “Our buyers are mostly those building filling stations and communities seeking to fill their bad roads or roads under construction.”

Speaking of the health implication of doing this kind of work, the 26-year-old said: “I’m yet to experience any health issues as regards the job.

“But the only issue is that we always get injured in the process of breaking the stones. If you look at my legs you will find all sorts of marks I got while breaking stones. “But for someone who doesn’t know the techniques, the injuries could be serious because you just don’t hit a stone anyhow with a hammer.”

I started when I was 16

On his part Olumide, who is 35, said that he was introduced into the job by his uncle when he was 16-years-old. Stressing that there is no size of rock that he cannot break into smaller pieces,

Olumide is seeking assistance from concerned bodies and individuals as he stated that the job is not one that must be done for the long term due to its health implications. “I grew up in this village (Edu) and I have been breaking stones since I was small.

My uncle introduced me to the job when I was about 16. “Back then we used to break it little by little but now we use a hammer to break them in large quantities. “There is no size of rock that I cannot break with my hands. To break a very large rock, we will first heat it with intense fire before cracking it.

“My younger brother, sister and I usually work on this site. When there is a need for an extra hand, we will call on other people to join us and we pay them N1, 500 per day. “People come to buy from us because it is cheaper than the ones produced from a mechanized quarry.”

