We’ve been denied our allowances for not joining APC –Esua

Hon. Efa Esua is among the seven members of the Cross River State House of Assembly, who refused to join Governor Ben Ayade in dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, he narrates his ordeal with the leadership of the House since then. Excerpts

During the drama that attended the appointment of Justice Akon Ikpeme as the Chief Judge of Cross River State, you stood behind her even though most of your colleagues in the House opposed her appointment. What gave you the courage to do that?

When I came out to represent Calabar Municipality, I made a pledge to my people. If you have passed through Efio Ete junction, I had a banner that was there, I lifted my right hand up and I said I will speak truth to power. For me, that was a covenant. Representation is to defend your people, not only your immediate constituency, but the entire mankind.

The courage was I knew that I was on the path of justice and needed to do it. And should that scenario reoccur, I will still toe that line.

Having succeeded and she is now the Chief Judge of the state, would you say that you are fulfilled?

Very fulfilled because I knew that no matter how you suppress the truth, one day it will come out. A lot was said about me; they even accused me of collecting money.

Some said I collected N15 million from the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Paul Usoro. I didn’t say anything and when they confronted me, I asked them whether they are not foolish to see that kind of money and don’t take it? They became even more confused. Remember what Jesus Christ told the Jews when they asked are you the son of God? He said you have said so.

I got them more confused. I attended her swearing-in and went for the thanksgiving service at Hope Waddel and if you were there, there was no other honour.

The entire church was filled to capacity and because of COVID-19, everybody wore face mask and Prof. Offiong Ani was Section Clerk of that church.

He stood up during announcement to say that we have so many dignitaries here that we cannot recognize all but there is one man that deserves to be recognized. He started this journey and he called me out. What other honour?

By that action of yours, what message are you sending to the public, when it comes to gender equality?

For me, we were all created by God, so I don’t see any difference between a man and a woman. Assuming I was a woman, will you come and victimize me?

There is hardly what a man does today that a woman cannot do. Look at somebody like Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, how many men can you take there? So, the message is that, take somebody by his face value.

Equality is the only thing that can bring prosperity and peace to any community. Imagine even those who stood against Akon Ikpeme, some are married from Akwa Ibom.

The wife of the Speaker of the House is from Akwa Ibom; the Deputy Speaker’s wife is from Akwa Ibom; even the member representing Etung who is a Lawyer, the wife is also a lawyer and from Akwa Ibom. So, we are equal before God and the law.

Many of your colleagues in the House have decamped to the APC but you refused to go with them. What informed your decision?

First and foremost, I am a man of conscience. If you do good to me, I will certainly not forget it. Now, I went to the House on the mandate of PDP. If you read the Electoral Act, you will know that it is the party and not any individual. That is why if you see the ballot paper, you won’t see my face but the symbol of the PDP.

The Electoral Act says if you cross carpet save for two reasons; one if the party merges with another party or there is serious division in that party, that is when you can move from the party that sponsored your election.

So I don’t want to offend the law. I have to stay with the party that gave me support and mandate to be a twotime member of the House. My colleagues are free.

They are moving because the governor has moved. I went to the House to represent the people of Calabar Municipality. So, when that defection came, I had to call for a town hall meeting of the people that elected me and they said ‘don’t go to anywhere.’

How is your relationship with the governor now?

The governor is the governor of Cross River State, he is my friend and I respect him. Things went well before he left for the APC and he has never called a meeting of the House. If he did, he only called a few people.

He started this during the Akon Ikpeme issue. Like Easter will come and go, he will call them and give them money and he will not give the seven of us who stood by Akon Ikpeme.

There is this issue that the seven of you who refused to decamp to APC have not been given the allowances due to you. Can you confirm that?

Normally the allowances come late. In fact, that is what sustains every member. You know that our salary is small and almost all of us have obtained loans which we have tied our salaries to.

I have N15,000 at the end of the month after all deductions. So, what we depend on is the allowance. We are entitled to N200,000 for our legislative aides. Those of us who have more than two, you have to bring your personal money to augment. Then the overhead and the 0.5 per cent which is by law and is deducted from the local government account.

It is a chunk sum that the highest we have seen from there is N400,000. So, the governor actually sent our allowances to the House but the Speaker and those who call themselves APC members shared the money, leaving seven of us out.

They left the money in the bank until recently when they went and withdrew it and shared N670,000 each, including that of Elizabeth Ironbar, the member representing Akpabuyo state constituency who is seriously sick.

You can see man’s inhumanity to man. They shared the money claiming that the governor asked them to do so. If the governor did not want to pay us, he would have subtracted the money meant for the seven of us and give them the rest but in this case, he handed the whole money to them and they decided to share it. What is our offence; because we have refused to cross over to APC?

What do you intend to do now?

Well, it is a party matter. We belong to a political party and the party has made a statement to that effect that they will challenge it because it is not limited to us in the House. Even councilors who refused to defect are also not being paid.

The party is going to take that up and for those of us who are directly affected, we will take a common position as to what next.

