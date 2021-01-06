We’ve come to stay in Ebonyi – APC

All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State chapter yesterday said the party has come to stay in the state. Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha stated this in Afikpo Edda, Afikpo South local government area of the state when he reached out to stakeholders of the party in the area, urging them to reposition the party ahead of 2023. Emegha said the visit to all the stakeholders of the party was an annual ritual of paying homage to party leaders and also in line with high regards the state Governor Dave Umahi had placed on the leaders and party stakeholders of the area.

He, however, enjoined the leaders to reach out to their supporters and loyalist and bring them to APC as it had come to stay in the area. Earlier, APC gubernatorial flag-bearer in 2019 general election in the state, Chief Sunny Ogbuoji who also hails from the area, denied reports in the social media alleging that he was planning to defect to his former party, the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) following Governor Umahi’s defection to APC.

Ogbuoji, who represented Ebonyi South Senatorial district in the National Assembly between 2011 and 2019, said there was no genuine reason yet for him to leave the APC for another party. He assured the leaders and members of the party in the state that he was not leaving the party, urging them to disregard the rumour and focus on rebuilding the party.

