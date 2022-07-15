News Top Stories

We’ve commenced probe into inappropriate PVCs disposal –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has commenced investigation into the trending videos of permanent voters cards (PVCs) allegedly buried underground in some locations in the compound of a high-profile person. INEC in a statement by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said it was not taking the allegations lightly. The National Commissioner, who described the act as “diabolical scheme clearly intended to disenfranchise Nigerians”, assured that anyone found culpable would be sanctioned under the law.

Okoye stated that: “Every eligible Nigerian who registered as a voter is entitled to his/her PVC. “The constitutional right to vote in any election must never be suppressed or abridged in any way.” He disclosed that INEC has printed the PVCs “for all valid registrants” up to January 14, which have been delivered to the states for collection by voters, adding that the commission would “not allow retrogressive elements” to sabotage its efforts.”

According to Okoye: “The issues of voter registration, compilation of the voters’ roll and issuance of PVCs are at the heart of any democratic elections and the commission is working hard to ensure that every eligible citizen who appears in person at the registration venue is registered. “We assure Nigerians that this matter will be pursued to its logical conclusion. “Already, the commission is reviewing the procedure for collecting PVCs to make it less cumbersome and more transparent. “This will be a major topic at the next regular quarterly meeting with stakeholders so that working together we can find a lasting solution to the issue.” He appealed to those who found the allegedly buried PVCs to deliver them to INEC’s nearest state or local government office. “This will be their patriotic contribution to the consolidation of our electoral process,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

World Cup Qualifier: FG sets up audit c’ttee on vandalised items at MKO Abiola Stadium

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Oke heads 8-man panel The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the vandalisation of items at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, on Tuesday. Recall that angry fans had besieged the stadium shortly after the blast of the final whistle, to vent their […]
News Top Stories

Fuel price hike inevitable, says Kyari

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf, Lawrence Olaoye and Regina Otokpa

… as subsidy hits N120bn monthly Landing cost now N234 per litre Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has declared that it loses over N120 billion to fuel subsidy monthly, maintaining that an increase in pump price of fuel is inevitable. Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, who said this at the weekly media briefing […]
News

Killings, total war against S’East –Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday described the killings in the zone in the last weeks as total war against the people of the area. Umahi said not less than 12 lives have been lost in the zone in the last weeks. He said the killings in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica