We’ve commenced probe into inappropriate PVCs disposal – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has commenced investigation into the trending videos of permanent voters cards (PVCs) allegedly buried underground in some locations in the compound of a high-profile person.

INEC in a statement by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye said it was not taking the allegations lightly.

The National Commissioner, who described the act as “diabolical scheme clearly intended to disenfranchise Nigerians”, assured that anyone found culpable would be sanctioned under the law.

Okoye stated that: “Every eligible Nigerian who registered as a voter is entitled to his/her PVC.

“The constitutional right to vote in any election must never be suppressed or abridged in any way.”

He disclosed that INEC has printed the PVCs “for all valid registrants” up to January 14, which have been delivered to the states for collection by voters, adding that the commission would “not allow retrogressive elements” to sabotage its efforts.”

According to Okoye: “The issues of voter registration, compilation of the voters’ roll and issuance of PVCs are at the heart of any democratic elections and the commission is working hard to ensure that every eligible citizen who appears in person at the registration venue is registered.

“We assure Nigerians that this matter will be pursued to its logical conclusion.

“Already, the commission is reviewing the procedure for collecting PVCs to make it less cumbersome and more transparent.

“This will be a major topic at the next regular quarterly meeting with stakeholders so that working together we can find a lasting solution to the issue.”

He appealed to those who found the allegedly buried PVCs to deliver them to INEC’s nearest state or local government office.

 

