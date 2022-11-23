We’ve concluded investigations into Kuje prison attack –FG

News Top Stories

The Federal Government, yesterday, said investigations into the terror-attack on the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre have been concluded and the report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration and necessary actions. Minister of Interior, OgbeniRauf Aregbesola, disclosed this yesterday while giving account of his stewardship at the 4th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard 2015-2023 Series held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja. Aregbesola who declined to make public the findings of the investigation panel, said the report remained a secu- rity document that cannot be discussed in the open yet. He, however, said that some of the escapees from the facility have been recaptured while a large number of them are still at large.

The Kuje Medium CustodialandCorrectionalFacility was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists in July, resulting in the death of about four inmates and the escape of hundreds of others, including 69 terrorists. In the wake of the attack, the Federal Government had set up a panel of inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the brazen security breach at the facility. Aregbesola who briefed the media alongside the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that despite the attacks on correctional facilities and other incidents of insecurity, the greatest legacy of the Buhari administration remained the ability of the government to push Boko Haram insurgents out of all the territories they occupied before May 2015.

“In 2015, Boko Haram members were holding territories in local governments in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states; but today they have been dislodged.” Aregbesola said. The minister noted that under his watch, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has processed 1, 200,000 passportsandwouldcompletethe processing and issuance of 1, 800,000 passports by the end of 2022.

He admitted that there have been challenges in the issuance of International Passports due to delays in the procedures, leading to data capturing by the Nigeria Immigration Service. “We don’t have enough processing and data capturing centres across the country. This is the major challenge. For instance, we have only three centres in the whole of Lagos. Before this administration leaves by May 29, next year, Lagos will have 20 processing centres. “We will open a processing centre in Daura, Oyo, Zaria, Alimosho, Defence Headquarters, Head of Service Office, and one in the Ministry of Interior,” Aregbesola said.

 

