We’ve concluded probe into Lagos estate case – Police

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), yesterday, said it has concluded investigation into a case involving an estate in Lagos State. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to make public the outcome of the concluded investigations into a petition against the owners of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited and Amen Estate, one Saheed Abdullahi Mosadoluwa (aka Ibile) and Ms. Sade Balogun respectively.

“The result of the investigations shows clearly that the Police carried out a laudable investigation worthy of commendation in the absence of sentiments and the duo are to be prosecuted by the Lagos StateGovernmentcontraryto the news making the rounds.

“The case commenced through a petition by one Adeyinka Igbinoba, dated 21st March, 2022, received at the office of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, and endorsed to the IGP Monitoring Unit to investigate. “In the petition, the petitioner claimed that her sisters, Barrister Bunmi Okoror and Abiodun Abdul, requested for a refund of an initial deposit of 30 million Naira made to one Saheed Abdullahi Mosadoluwa (aka Ibile) in respect of some parcels of land in Lekki, Lagos.”

 

