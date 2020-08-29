We’ve contained COVID-19 by adjusting lifestyles –Sanjay Jain

Chief Sanjay Jain is the President of the Indian Cultural Association in Nigeria which accommodates all Indians in the country. In this interview with WOLE SHADARE, he elaborates on how the Indian community has been coping in Nigeria since the beginning of covid- 19, the lockdown and the rumour that Indians who have tested positive, are on a huge number.

There was a recent rumour in town about coronavirus ravaging the entire Indian community in Ilupeju, a highbrow residential area in Lagos, how true is this?

Like you said, there was a rumour (laughs). Yes, it was completely a rumour and whatever was written on that online news was totally baseless. I had refuted it immediately and mentioned that the Indian community staying in Nigeria are law abiding people and they always follow laws of the land, whatever it is. So, in reference to Covid-19 situation, Indians are following the guidelines provided by MOH. Few of our community members were admitted to the isolation centres and spoke highly about the facilities provided by the government. They were very happy with the treatment given to them. Majority of them have recovered and joined back their normal life routine. So, I reiterate that it was a complete rumour about coronavirus ravaging the Indian community of Ilupeju.

Until now many did not even know that Ilupeju is a major residence for the Indian community. What’s significant about Ilupeju to the Indian community?

I have been interacting with various people in all the sectors in Nigeria and majority of them are aware that there is a good concentration of Indians in Ilupeju. Though Indians stay in other areas too! There are few reasons behind that. Ilupeju is near to some industrial areas where the Indians are working. Also, there is Indian temple in Ilupeju, the Indian Language School is located there where most of the Indian students’ study. All these reasons make it very convenient for the Indians to stay in Ilupeju. The Indian Cultural Association (ICA) has its own centre in Ilupeju too. It would not be out of the reference here to mention that because of this reason, we have done lots of charitable works in Ilupeju area, though we do charitable projects across Lagos metropolis.

So how has the Indian community in Nigeria fared as regarding social, religious lifestyle during this pandemic?

The Indian community is a law abiding community and therefore, we also closed down our religious centres as well as ICA centre as per the guidelines provided by the government regarding the religious centres. People are following the rules in respect of social distancing. use of face masks, washing hands, observing the lockdown rules and regulations and so on. It would not be out of reference here to mention that the Indian community took up many palliative and other projects during this during the lockdown as well as after that. To name a few: distribution of Food Packets to almost 37,000 people when the lockdown started and the daily wage earners and other needy people needed help; distribution of face masks for the prevention of Corona Virus; provision of oxygen for the people in need of that; organised various webinars to give confidence and health advises in the times of pandemic to people and so on.

Many people in Diaspora panicked and some returned to their homeland, has the government of India sent planes to Nigeria to evacuate her citizens during this pandemic?

It would be incorrect to say that the people in diaspora panicked. You will appreciate that between India and Nigeria there is lots of trade happening. In line with that, it is very normal that lots of Indians travel to Nigeria vis a vis lots of Nigerians travel to India in that connection. People got stranded in Nigeria as well as in India. In addition, some people had medical emergencies; some people had emergencies back home, like someone’s parent passed away, the visa expired during this lock down period for some people. As a result of all these, there were quite a number of Indian nationals who were to travel back home. Government of India, realizing this kind of situation, initiated special flights to bring them back to home country. The similar thing happened here also. Government of Nigeria also sent some special flights to bring such Nigerians, stuck in the similar situations, back to Nigeria. So, those stranded and other Indians, as explained above, travelled to India and Nigerians from India travelled to Nigeria. It is very normal. This exercise is still happening. So, definitely it is not a question of panic.

Is it right to say that the Indians in Nigeria stay exclusively to themselves with least interactions with Nigerians and other nationals in Nigeria?

Oh. Wherever did you hear that from (laughs). I would say it is other way round. Indians are the friendliest diaspora in Nigeria. We love to interact with our Nigerian brothers. As the President of Indian Cultural Association, I can say this authoritatively that we organise lots of programmes and events wherein we invite our Nigerian brothers and sisters. They also attend these functions with great enthusiasm. On the other hand, Indian community also is invited to many Nigerian events where you can see lots of Indians attending those events and interacting with Nigerians. Similar is the situation with other nationals – Indians interacts with them very frequently. We have a very active Alumni of Nigerians who had studied in India. They are in regular touch with the Indian community here and we interact quite frequently with each other. This is one out of many such examples.

Surprisingly India like the West has been slow in coming up with a vaccine for coronavirus despite great expectations, what can you say about this?

With my little knowledge, what I understand is that the testing for any vaccine takes much longer time as per the laid down rules and regulations. As I read lots of reports and the news in the newspapers, it can take almost 2 years. But the good part about the vaccine, as per the reports coming out, is that few of the vaccine makers are really working hard to deliver the vaccines asap. We also read reports in the newspapers that one Indian vaccine delivery date shall be August under some special conditions. Even Oxford’s vaccine is in some final stage so as Russian vaccine. But these things cannot be taken as certain because in the testing period, lots of permutations and combinations can take place. But I pray Almighty that the correct vaccine must come soonest to give succour to the mankind.

No one knows when this pandemic will be over; there has been loss of lives and jobs. Can you give a guess on the average ratio of job loss among the Indian community in Nigeria so far?

This is the right analysis of the current situation. You are right. Lots of people have lost their jobs worldwide and the economies of almost all the countries are down. More than half a million people have lost their lives due to this pandemic and more are still counting. The situation is horrendous. Yes, people amongst Indian Community in Nigeria may have lost jobs but it is difficult for me to give any specific numbers. The same has applied to our Nigerian brothers also. We are highly concerned about that and pray God to restore the situation back to normal, so that mankind is out from all these problems.

If this pandemic persists till next year, do you foresee Indians leaving the country due to poor economic situation?

This is a million-dollar question. I would not want it like that. I would think so that some succour should come asap and that too in the current year. But as far as Indians are concerned, they have contributed positively towards the Nigerian economy always.

They have provided lots of job opportunities for the Nigerians. Looking to their past history, it appears to me that rather than going back, they would prefer to stay back and do their best towards reviving the economy of Nigeria. Many of the Indians in Nigeria work in the production/manufacturing sector, what is the atmosphere like there, what are the feelers that you hear from members of your associations, are they expecting the Nigerian government’s intervention to boost the economy at this period and post covid-19? I must answer this question from my own experience and interaction with Indians in Nigeria who are working in very specialised production and manufacturing sector. This is the fact that there are lots of Nigerians working in these manufacturing companies. Somewhere, in some specialised fields, Indians are also involved.

They have excellent relationship with the locals and the atmosphere is always highly positive. The Indians in those specialised sectors always speak very high about the intelligence and dedication of the Nigerian labour force. This kind of positive atmosphere results in the best of the performances. I have read that Government of Nigeria has announced many palliative packages for the various sectors of the manufacturing industries as well as for other sectors. The situation is very grave.

Almost, all the governments of the entire world have released relief packages for all the sectors including manufacturing sector. Since, the Government has all the data and information available for a correct decision making, I would believe that Government would definitely take appropriate decision on this subject. I would say that President Buhari’s government is doing very well in this grave situation for the people of Nigeria. We all should stand by the government and make their hands stronger to do whatever needs to be done in this situation.

