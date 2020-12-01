We’ve contributed over N1bn to A’Ibom economy – Ibom Air mgt.

The Ibom Airline management has said it has contributed more than N1 billion directly and indirectly to the economy of Akwa Ibom people through vendors and suppliers within the period of its existence.

The management also said that more than 300,000 passengers have been airlifted by Ibom Airlines Limited since its inception last year.

Group Manager, Marketing and Communications of the Airline, Mrs. Aniekan Essienette told Correspondents in Uyo on Tuesday that the Airline would continue to play its role a key vehicle for the economic development and growth of Akwa Ibom State.

The 300,000 passengers Essienette explained included the COVID-19 lockdown period when there were no flights for more than four months.

“We want to be to Akwa Ibom State, what Emirates Airlines is to Dubai and what Ethiopian Airlines is to Ethiopia. I believe we can achieve this with your continued support and those of the good people of Akwa Ibom state.

“In line with this aspiration, just in 2019 alone (our first year of operation), Ibom Air’s direct and indirect impact on Akwa Ibom’s livelihood and businesses amounted to over N1 billion.

“This is in addition to the employment of indigenes of Akwa Ibom not just in low and entry level to senior positions, but in the very highly skilled aviation professions of piloting, cabin crew and aircraft maintenance engineering.

“As a matter of fact, 17 young indigenous trainee maintenance engineers have qualified or are on the verge of being qualified as Bombardier CRJ 900 Aircraft engineers,” she stated.

