Business

We’ve contributed over N1bn to A’Ibom economy – Ibom Air mgt.

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo Comment(0)

The Ibom Airline management has  said it has contributed more than N1 billion directly and indirectly to the economy of Akwa Ibom people through vendors and suppliers within the period of its existence.
The management also said that more than  300,000 passengers have been airlifted by Ibom Airlines Limited since its inception last year.
Group Manager, Marketing and Communications of the Airline, Mrs. Aniekan Essienette  told Correspondents in Uyo on Tuesday that the Airline would continue to play its role  a key vehicle for the economic development and growth of Akwa Ibom State.
The 300,000 passengers Essienette explained included the COVID-19 lockdown period when there were no flights for more than four months.
“We want to be to Akwa Ibom State, what Emirates Airlines is to Dubai and what Ethiopian Airlines is to Ethiopia. I believe we can achieve this with your continued support and those of the good people of Akwa Ibom state.
“In line with this aspiration, just in 2019 alone (our first year of operation), Ibom Air’s direct and indirect impact on Akwa Ibom’s livelihood and businesses amounted to over N1 billion.
“This is in addition to the employment of indigenes of Akwa Ibom not just in low and entry level to senior positions, but in the very highly skilled aviation professions of piloting, cabin crew and aircraft maintenance engineering.
“As a matter of fact, 17 young indigenous trainee maintenance engineers have qualified or are on the verge of being qualified as Bombardier CRJ 900 Aircraft engineers,” she stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

#EndSARS protests: NAICOM tackles insurers on business recovery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has implored insurance operators to lead in the quick recovery and restoration of businesses affected by the recent #EndSARS riot.   The Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, who said this last week, pointed out that operators should showcase their role in reinforcing the economic resilience of individuals, businesses […]
Business

NSE begins week negative with N13bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative following investors’ low sentiments. The market breadth, however, closed positive with 16 gainers against 15 losers.   Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 23.41 basis points or 0.09 per cent to close at 25,582.23 index points as against 25,605.64 recorded the previous […]
Business

Oil prices steady amid signs of demand coming back after coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices were volatile on Tuesday after markets were spooked by surprise comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro saying a hard-won U.S-China trade deal was “over”, though he later said his comments had been taken out of context. Jangled nerves were also soothed to some degree after U.S. President Donald Trump later […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: