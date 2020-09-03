We’ve dealt with terrorists, bandits ― Military

The Nigerian Military High Command has given troops and other security agencies a thumbs up for the valiant successes so far achieved in the decimation and neutralization of criminal elements across the country particularly armed bandits in the North West and terrorists groups in the North East and North Central, citing the dislodgement of the Darulsalam/Boko Haram group in Kogi and Nasarawa states.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, who made the disclosure in Abuja on Thursday, noted that as a result of the relentless assault on the criminal elements from all angles, the bandits are thinning out (withering out) saying: “We are dealing with them now in trickles. When we started, were dealing with them and wiping them out in droves. Today it is 150, tomorrow it is 100, another day it is 80. But now it has reduced to 8 to 7 or 5 killed.

“We are sending out a message that those of them still remaining should come out and surrender before we smoke them out because we will not stop until they are all neutralized and allow peace in our country.”

Enenche expressed the commendation of the Military High Command for the cooperation troops are getting from Vigilante groups and locals by way of information, which has resulted in fruitful offensives and achievements.

He described the dislodgment of the Darulsalam terrorist group and the capture of over 700 Boko Haram adherents mostly women and children who were being indoctrinated as a pointer to the fact that no terrorist group would be allowed to spring out in any part to threaten its peace and security.

It was learnt that when troops stormed the camps of Darulsalam in Toto, Nasarawa State and Koton Karfe in Kogi State, several of the male terrorists were neutralized in the gunfights that ensued with troops while many escaped with gunshot wounds into the bushes.

“Our aim is to ensure that no terrorist operates in any part of Nigeria. They should not operate either as a hibernating unit of sleeper cell anywhere,” Gen. Enenche said

An account of one of the women captured, on how they are forced into the sect, showed that the terrorist kidnapped she, her husband and two children, killed the husband in her presence and later got her impregnated.

