We’ve forgiven those who left PDP – Diri

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said that his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)has forgiven all those that left the party before now adding that the door was still wide open for them to come back.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa during the official commissioning of the new party secretariat, the governor stated that already many had returned and advised party faithful to go and bring back the remaining ones.

“We have forgiven all those that left us. We have so many that came back but I want you to go and bring back the remaining ones. Bayelsa state is known for internal party politics and we all know it; which means once you get the party flag at any level, it is as good as having won the general election itself,” he said.

Also unveiling the e-registration of members in the state, Diri said: “This marks the beginning of PDP’s successes and election victories both in the state and at the Presidency come 2023.”

Like this: Like Loading...