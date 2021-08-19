Politics

We’ve forgiven those who left PDP – Diri

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said that his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)has forgiven all those that left the party before now adding that the door was still wide open for them to come back.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa during the official commissioning of  the new party secretariat, the governor stated that already many had returned and advised party faithful to go and bring back the remaining ones.

“We have forgiven all those that left us. We have so many that came back but I want you to go and bring back the remaining ones. Bayelsa state is known for internal party politics and we all know it; which means once you get the party flag at any level, it is as good as having won the general election itself,” he said.

Also unveiling  the e-registration of members in the state, Diri said: “This marks the beginning of PDP’s successes and election victories both in the state and at the Presidency come 2023.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

It’s ridiculous to say nobody owns land – Uwazurike

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Chief Goddy Uwazurike is a former President of Aka Ikenga, an Igbo think tank group. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the recently held election of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and insecurity in Nigeria, among other issues   The election of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has come and gone, as a […]
Politics

Bitumen: Irele communities want MOU before commencement of mining operations

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Bitumen host communities in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State have expressed palpable fear over the decision of a mining company, Southwest Bitumen Nigeria Limited (SBNL) to commence operation in the area without formal agreement with them insisting that the activities of the company must not be shrouded in secrecy.   At a […]
Politics

Ondo 2020: Jegede’s emergence exposes cracks in PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 There are indications that all is not well in Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the emergence of Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) as the party’s candidate on July 22.   This indication emerged on Monday at the presentation of certificate of return to the candidate by the PDP leadership. None of […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica