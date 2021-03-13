We’ve found solution to Apapa gridlock, says NPA

….Designates 17 trucks parks

Two weeks after the introduction of the electronic truck call-app (ETO), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said the operations have justified its conviction that it has finally found the solution to the problem of truck congestion in the access roads into the Lagos Port Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports

The Authority in a statement Friday by the Assistant General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru said that although the authority has experienced teething problems as was expected of innovations like this, these issues are being tackled as they arise, and that steady progress was being made.

Nasiru said as part of efforts to deepen the impact of ETO and make the movement of trucks more seamless, the Authority, after consultations with stakeholders has categorises 17 trucks parks as batching points for all trucks doing business at the port.

Among the trucks parks listed are: Foru Truck Terminal, Sodik Garage, Anet Construction and Development Concept, Nigerian Army Properties Truck Park, Bomarah Investment Ltd, Spezial Bay Limited and Lilypond Extension.

Others are: JOF (Nig) Limited, Hog-Amazon Ltd, MPS Global Services, Arewa Truck Park, HST Truck Park, Nigerian Breweries Truck Yard, Starlink Global & Ideal Limited, Lagferry Terminal, GMT Terminal and Standard Flour Mills.

Like this: Like Loading...