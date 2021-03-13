News

We’ve found solution to Apapa gridlock, says NPA

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

….Designates 17 trucks parks

Two weeks after the introduction of the electronic truck call-app (ETO), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said the operations have justified its conviction that it has finally found the solution to the problem of truck congestion in the access roads into the Lagos Port Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports

The Authority in a statement Friday by the Assistant General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru said that although the authority has experienced teething problems as was expected of innovations like this, these issues are being tackled as they arise, and that steady progress was being made.

Nasiru said as part of efforts to deepen the impact of ETO and make the movement of trucks more seamless, the Authority, after consultations with stakeholders has categorises 17 trucks parks as batching points for all trucks doing business at the port.

Among the trucks parks listed are: Foru Truck Terminal, Sodik Garage, Anet Construction and Development Concept, Nigerian Army Properties Truck Park, Bomarah Investment Ltd, Spezial Bay Limited and Lilypond Extension.

Others are: JOF (Nig) Limited, Hog-Amazon Ltd, MPS Global Services, Arewa Truck Park, HST Truck Park, Nigerian Breweries Truck Yard, Starlink Global & Ideal Limited, Lagferry Terminal, GMT Terminal and Standard Flour Mills.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NLC to Kebbi govt: Pay state teachers new salary approved by Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman Kebbi State branch Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan has appealed to the Kebbi State government to also implement for state teachers, the new allowance approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari for the Unity Schools teachers.   He made this request yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen […]
News

Tragedy as flood destroys 15 LGAs in Katsina

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Tragedy struck yesterday when flood rendered hundreds of people homeless in 15 local government areas out of the 34 local government areas in Katsina State as a result of torrential rainfall being experienced this year. The Executive Secretary of the state’s Emergency Management, Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, disclosed this to journalists in Katsina. Nasamu […]
News Top Stories

Orderlies’ withdrawal: Senators desert NASS for fear of attack

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The 2021 budget defence at the National Assembly is facing serious jeopardy, following the disappearance of most of the senators from the legislative complex to conduct the exercise.   The Senate had adjourned plenary till November 24, to enable the standing committees carry out the 2021 Budget defence with the various ministries, departments and agencies […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica