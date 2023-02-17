We’ve identified attackers of Ugochinyere’s country home –CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) said it has a video evidence of the gunmen who attacked the country home of its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on February 7. Ugochinyere escaped alleged assassination attack when his country home in Ideato, Imo State, suffered two attacks in less than two months. CUPP Co-National Spokesperson, Mark Adebayo, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said clips from close-circuit television (CCTV) camera mounted on Ugochinyere’s country home allegedly identified serving police officers in the Imo State Police Command, one officer from the Force Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, and members of the Ebubeagu Network, as those responsible for the attack.

Adebayo disclosed that when the gunmen struck, they first took out all the CCTV cameras they could see in the compound, adding: “They did not know there were other hi-tech devices that could not be seen but could see them. “This recording will indeed help the Nigerian security agencies in solving the mystery of the unknown gunmen in Imo State.”

He called on the Inspector- General of Police to immediately investigate the attack so as to unravel the mystery behind unknown gunmen in Imo State. Adebayo stated that when Ugochinyere said his attackers were statesponsored, his claim was dismissed as a politician who was seeking attention. According to him, when Ugochinyere’s country home was attacked on January 14, the Imo State Commissioner of Police said he had already despatched a team to the place, but regretted that the team is yet to arrive more than one month after.

Adebayo alleged that the series of attacks on the CUPP spokesperson were because he exposed the plan to doctor the register of voters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Omuma, Imo State. The CUPP co-national spokesperson identified Ideato as a flashpoint in this month’s national elections, and called on election observers to deploy their teams to the area. His words: “We also invite the National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, the Director- General of the State Security Service, and indeed all heads of security agencies, and the Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security to note Ideato as a flashpoint. “Being proactive to provide adequate security in that Federal Constituency is better than any reactionary actions,” he advised. Adebayo accused the Imo State Government of seizing campaign materials of Ugochinyere and arresting his supporters sent to deliver the items to his constituency.

