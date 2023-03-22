We’ve learnt our lessons, says Okowa

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has learnt its lessons following the happenings during the general election. He expressed the confidence that governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori is capable of sustaining his administration’s achievements. Okowa praised the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Great Ogboru and his New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Goodness Agbo for their sportsmanship. Ogboru and Agbi accepted defeat and congratulated Oborevwori after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him as the winner of Saturday’s governorship poll.

The Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu said in Asaba yesterday that the governor is happy with Ogboru and Agbi. He said: “We have learnt lessons in the course of this electioneering. We have seen the need to further connect with our people in rural communities, to further empower our youths, and by providing more laudable projects for the people and pursuing a more united Delta agenda.

“Chief Great Ogboru is a democrat and what he demonstrated is what was expected of true democrats globally.” He added: “We also commend other contestants that have toed this line. We are also calling on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to do the same by congratulating Oborevwori so that the state can move forward.” He lauded Omo-Agege, his Social Democratic Party (SDP) counterpart, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, the Labour Party’s (LP), Ken Pella and other opponents for putting up a strong fight but urged them to join hands with Oborevwori to have a Delta that is more developed and united.

