‘We’ve lost 15 colleagues to poor conditions of service

Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) of Ebonyi State College of Education chapter, Ikwo, yesterday said a total of 15 staff members have died as a result of bad condition of service in the college. Chairman of the union, Osmond Oboke disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki at a press briefing. He noted that seven out of the 15 staff are academic staff while 8 are non-academic staff, adding that 7 lecturers of the institution have left the school for greener pastures as a result of poor conditions of service which he said was getting worse in the college.

Oboke announced that the college has decided to join the four months industrial action declared by the national body of the union as result of poor funding of colleges of education by governments and other bad situations in the colleges. “Between 2014 till date, we have less than 15 staff that have died in this College of education. Specifically, about 7 academic staff have died and some have moved for greener pastures after they have exhausted their endurance limit over what is happening. “Not less than seven lecturers have left the college for greener pastures.

Some are terribly sick and bed ridden. Everything about them is all psychological, something which is unconnected with the severe condition they are in, about three of them are bed ridden now and they are academic staff. Two out of the three are suffering strokes. “It will shock you to hear the outcome of research conducted in EBSCOEI on workersjostlingtosecureloansfor survival not for execution of capital projects as the latter has been the case in the past (between 2007 and 2014). “

