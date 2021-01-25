We’ve lost 73 people to COVID-19 in 10 months –Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the state is setting up Coronavirus Mobile Courts and 1,000 Marshals to arrest and prosecute violators of the COVID-19 protocols.

This was even as the state recorded 73 deaths from the dreaded disease since its breakout in 2019, while 19 deaths were recorded in less than two months in the state. Speaking at the occasion, Governor Ganduje said his government would not allow violation of the protocols of COVID-19, which he said had led to the death of so many people.

As such he said Kano was recruiting 1,000 Marshals that would visit every nook and cranny of the state to ensure strict compliance of the protocols, adding that this was in addition to the mobile courts who would try those that violated the protocols.

The Coordinator, State Technical Response Team, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini, said the state was on the verge of recording stupendous Coronavirus pandemic if residents of the state refused to strictly abide by the protocols. He spoke during a media stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House, Kano, where Governor Ganduje swore to use COVID-19 Marshals and all security agencies to ensure adequate enforcement.

Tijjani further revealed that; “Kano is experiencing a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases with the new variant of the virus, adding that; “From 22 November, 2020 to 22 January, 2021, additional 957 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed thus bringing the total cases in Kano to 2, 730.

“Over the last few weeks, the sample of positive cases increased to 12.7 per cent compared to the overall positivity of 4.2 per cent. Number of cases on admission both home based care and hospital admission stands at 325.”

He said: “A total of 19 deaths were recorded between December, 2020 and January, 2021 of which 47.3 per cent were partly managed by private facilities. Government has managed over 1,260 COVID-19 patients through home-based care since the outbreak of the second wave of the dreaded disease.”

According to him, 189 Coronavirus patients in the state were undergoing treatment through home-based care initiative adopted and developed by Kano State government, pointing out that, Kano is the only state across the federation using the home-base Care formula, which he described as very effective.

He added that, to effectively curb the second wave devastation of the deadly virus, “We rolled out homebase care management of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state.

According to him, Kano State government engaged in aggressive surveillance, infection prevention control, increased sample collection and laboratory tests as well as adequate care management system.

Tijjani further hinted that Kano State government also made available enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), established sample collection sites across primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities, conducts community sample collection across seven selected local government areas and also established dedicated state call centre with 24 hours toll free hotlines.

