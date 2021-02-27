We’ve lost N1bn in one year to herders’ attacks in Ondo – OSACA Chairman, Obawoya

Following the spate of insecurity in the country, particularly the incessant attacks on farmers and farmland in South West by herders, the Chairman, Ondo State Agricultural Commodities Association (OSACA), Gbenga Obawoya, in this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH disclosed that farmers and the southwest states are under siege. Excerpts…

Could you chronicle the activities of herdsmen and your members in the last one year… what’s been the effect on farmers in this state?

Let’s describe the situation in the last one year as if we have been under siege. Just like siege was laid to the city of Samaria as recorded in the Bible in those days where everything became expensive and scarce, and people were killing and eating their children. We have really had it very bad in the last one year. Apart from crops and things being eaten up by cattle, even seed yams that are supposed to be planted were eaten by cattle. And the herdsmen even proved to us that they also had to feed themselves. The herdsmen also helped themselves to our plantains and yams.

They harvest, boil and roast yams there on the farms. People have been raped, kidnapped and killed. People are afraid to go to farms. That’s the truth. Even areas we thought were relatively safe before, that were not hot spots have become places where we now dread.

For some of us that reside in town and have our farms far away, we have small homesteads over there where we spend the night when we need to be in the farm, a good number are afraid to spend the night in the farm. Definitely, you know productivity will drop and yield will drop. And there have been a lot of problems.

Apart from the fact that some set farms on fire, either deliberately or inadvertently by these herdsmen, others due to smoking Indian hemp and or carelessness. Some hunt wild animals and sometimes, it’s deliberate wickedness on the part of the herders in setting people’s farms on fire. Sometimes, they also harvest even honey from beehives that bee keepers keep in the bush. So, we have really been under siege. I don’t know a better word to use. If there’s one I know that’s even more precise I would have used it. We’ve been under siege.

Please give an estimate of how many farmers have been affected in the state and the amount lost?

There’s hardly a practicing farmer in Ondo State that has not been affected one way or the other. We have all had our encounters but not on the same proportion. If I’m going to estimate, I can’t estimate anything less than 1,500 farmers, it can’t be less. Hardly any farmer will you meet that will not have one incident or the other to recount. Some are serial victims. One of us has been a victim not less than 12 times in the past two years. We are talking of hectares, of maize, beans and imported oil palm seedlings he got from France, they were all destroyed. Speaking on the total amount lost by famers in the state in the last one year, it’s nothing less than a billion naira.

What’s likely to happen if the situation continues like this?

There will be famine and then violence which will be followed by war. I can assure you that there will be war soon if something is not done. It’s not a threat; it’s a natural thing because it’s already moving towards that. When you frustrate a man serially and when a man does not have anything he’s living for, then we should expect the unimaginable to be done by such a man. And people are getting to that level gradually around us because they already frustrated.

Aside the devastation of the farms, how many have been kidnapped and how much was paid to secure their release?

I know two farmers who had been kidnapped by herdsmen. One was kidnapped with 18 others along Akure- Uso highway and another one was kidnapped on his farm in Ipe-Akoko axis of the state. A ransom of N126, 000 was paid to secure his release. Even the kidnapping is just the soft aspect of what is really going on. The worst aspect of it is the killings. Late last year, we discovered some dead bodies in Ogbese axis, where farmer were tied and thrown into the river. At times, in the farms we do see many dead bodies particularly of people from Benue State. I must be honest, the killing is just too much, more than the kidnappings that are being reported.

Why the killings?

We cannot specifically say why they are killing but from my own personal opinion, I would say probably they want to grab land; they need land and they do not like been rebuked while destroying people’s farms. They’re ready to behead you if you try to talk to them. They’re just too violent. They’re not the type that can stay around us. Honestly, to say we’re besieged is an understatement. The South West is currently being colonised. We Yorubas are inside a coffin, a nailed coffin but yet to be lowered. There’s a particular case about a farmer from Ogbese, his wife was raped and two days after took ill. She died few days later. It happened around January this year. It’s not hearsay. The other day, a DSS operative that covers agriculture was saying we should give her details and we told her that we’re tired of filing reports. Even people are tired of reporting these things. People are in despair. That’s why I said there will be war if we are not careful. Already, I think about a week or so ago, people have been coming together, physically pushing Fulani herdsmen and their cows out of their territory with arms. And once these people resist or there’s some violence, it’ll escalate.

What moves have you made as a body towards meeting with miyetti allah in the state over the situation?

Even before it came to this level four to five years ago, I don’t know the number of meetings we’ve held with Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, the government and security agencies. Even the Chairman of Miyetti Allah in the state seems overwhelmed because he said that many of the herders perpetrating this atrocities, they do not know them, that they cannot account for them. And really, most of these people are foreigners that came in because the President said you are our brothers, there’s free movement across the borders and they came in. They’re so bold and brazen. They’ll ask you what do you want their cows to eat if we try to stop them from entering a farm. As if it’s our headache. We’ve tried, we’ve interacted with Miyetti Allah in Ondo State but they looked overwhelmed to us. And many times when we hold parleys, they will promise that they will do this and that, but we’ve realised that they are just buying time so that tension will go down.

With the emergence of amotekun, has there been any way out?

There’s been a ray of hope because I think the coming of Amotekun worked in helping the psyche of people; there’s hope. So, we moved back from that precipe that we were at, but it’s as if we’re going again. Amotekun actually offered some hope. Amotekun has been working hard, we must be fair. Based on the personnel they have, they’ve been working hard. Unlike before when you apprehend a herdsman and his cow, at your own cost you’ll transport the herdsman and the cows to the police station and with a phone call, your money and efforts gone because they will be released. But with Amotekun, once you can catch a cow or a herder, until they pay fat compensation they’ll not be released. If you can catch them, there’s little they can do. But once you can apprehend the cows, the owners will surface, then you will get some measure of compensation. It’s not like before where a farmer will be given just N10, 000. We’ve heard of compensation ranging fromN500,000 to N1 million. They’ve tried, even in helping us to pursue offenders into the bush and not so many people are courageous enough to chase a Fulani man into the bush. When you put a distress call across and they get it and they have personnel on the ground, they will come and go after them. Amotekun has actually offered a lot of help, but they need to increase the number of their personnel and they need to be armed if they are going to be more effective. So far, the Amotekun Commander in Ondo State has really tried.

As a farmer, what do you think can bring an end to this crisis?

The solution is that the President should make a pronouncement that all open grazing should cease for now. Possibly, all itinerant herders should return to their bases. Those who are based in other places apart from the north should settle as other farmers settle, acquire land for their personal farms not colonies. The acquired land must be fenced physically or electronically. The electronic fence will prevent the animals from straying from the area. That is what government must do. I’m sorry to say that the Federal Government knows that, that will solve this problem, but they’re not willing to go the whole hog because that’s what can solve it for now. They’re now giving condition that if you know that you want peace, make sure that you give us land, you must make sure you provide facilities there. For your private business? Is that being done for pig, poultry farmers and other categories of farmers? Are herder a special class of farmers? Aren’t they raising animals the way other people are raising animals? Why must their animals feed for free when others pay through their nose to feed their own animals?

There’s this allegation that the reason those in authority are not saying anything about this is because many of them own these cows. Do you agree with this?

Possibly, yes. Individuals do own some cows. I’ve also discovered that one of the strategies of these herders is that when they get to a foreign place, they approach the symbol of authority which in most cases is the Oba and in paying obeisance to him, they bring a gift of one or two cows. And they’ll tell the king not to worry and that the animals will be raised for him at their own cost. Indirectly, the Oba now has cows with them. And when they’re confronted, they’ll say but the king’s cow is here and the king’s cow is a Greek gift of one or two cows to protect 5000 cows. So, it’s part of the strategy that is used. It’s a trap that has been used for many our people in authority especially our traditional rulers as a leverage, legitimacy in town to do whatever they are doing. But those of our people that we know are actually into cattle rearing have been with us over the years. Their cattle and their herders do not give us these problems. They’ve been coexisting with us for long. They don’t destroy people’s things. They’re even in the neighbourhood, people know the owners. If the cows destroy anything the owner will be challenged immediately and the man is not going to bring out a gun or dagger to attack me. I can report him to the landlord association and to the police station as well as the Oba because he is not a faceless person. So we haven’t been having those problems with our people.

Is there no traditional way of driving back these herders?

There are, but it’s not to be put on the pages of newspapers.

Like this: Like Loading...