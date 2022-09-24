We’ve made impact in harnessing our tourism, cultural assets for economic gains – Akinbile-Yusuf

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has disclosed that its focus in the last three years of the Governor Babajide Sanwu –Olu – led administration has been on harnessing the rich tourism and cultural heritage of the state for both domestic and international tourists to achieve economic gains. This was disclosed during the week by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile – Yusuf while giving account of the stewardship of her ministry.

This is even as she commended the state governor for his vision through the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, which she said has been the propelling force that has resulted in the huge investment that the state government has made on creating and improving tourism infrastructure and assets across the five divisions of the state. Speaking further, she noted that: “In another few months, the first four years of this administration would have been reached. As such, this is a good time to remind us of the laudable achievements of the ministry in the past few years.”

Based on this, she then outlined some of the highpoints of development and achievements recorded by her ministry. These include initiative for horning the skills and talents in the creative industry to be able to compete effectively with their contemporaries internationally in partnership with some noted academies both in the country and beyond “As we speak, we have been able to train over 3, 000 in the creative industry and we already see the results of the investments of the state government in the sector. We hope the results of our initiative will grow and surpass our expectations in the future,” she stated.

The commissioner also referred to the 10 years Tourism Master Plan, the release of N1 billion as a palliative for members of the tourism, entertainment and creative sector to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on their businesses and approval of a 50% rebate on registration and renewal fees for hospitality and tourism establishments in 2020 by Sanwo-Olu. Beside the N200 million interest-free granted to the first batch of 50 film-makers, the commissioner added the launch of various programmes initiated by it that included the ‘Eko on show,’ which received several awards and recognitions for its efforts in promoting tourism and entertainment in the state.

In the area of infrastructure, she referenced the Glover Memorial Hall that was remodeled; John Randle Centre for Yoruba History and Culture scheduled for commissioning in the coming weeks; rehabilitation of the Slave Market Museum in Badagry; the ground breaking event for the Lagos Cultural Village project in Alimosho Local Government Area and the 100 hectares of land acquired at Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA for the Lagos Film City project.

