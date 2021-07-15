We’ve made more arrests in Ataga’s murder – Police

…no soft landing for Chidinma, says Odumosu

Police in Lagos yesterday said they had made more arrests in the murder of the Managing Director of Super TV, Usifo Ataga. The arrest, according to the police, followed the discovery of conspiracy in Ataga’s murder during investigations. The latest arrests might not be unconnected with the twist in the confession of the prime suspect in the murder, Miss Chidinma Ojukwu.

The 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who had earlier confessed to Ataga’s murder, recently recanted her confession. In a new video, Chidinma denied involvement in Ataga’s murder, claiming that she met the victim’s body in the rented apartment when she returned from where she had gone to buy food and drugs.

It was learnt that in the course of their investigations, the police discovered that the prime suspect might have drugged other men in the past. Speaking with journalists yesterday at the state Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, confirmed the arrest of more suspects in connection with Ataga’s murder. Odumosu also confirmed that the police had established a conspiracy in the incident that led to Ataga’s death.

He said: “We have been able to establish a case of conspiracy in the murder and more suspects have been arrested.” The police boss also spoke on the latest video, which has attracted insinua-tions that the police were treating the suspect specially. He said the video was not new. According to him, it was recorded three days after Chidinma was arrested. He said: “Be assured that we are not sweeping the case under the carpet. If we had wanted to sweep it under the carpet, we would not have gone that far to arrest her.

We know what we went through before we could arrest her. “The fact that we allow journalists to interview her does not in any way jeopardise our investigations. These are part of the things that will be out in the evidence, when we are trying her. “Whoever that is insinuating that we want to sweep the case under the carpet does not know the workings of the police.

“The viral video has nothing to do with our investigations at all. It is not to give her any soft landing. There is no soft landing for anybody who has committed an offence, outside what the law says. “I stand to be quoted. The police in Lagos will do everything under the ambit of the law in the case. I said it earlier that all the leads that we have are being followed and all the information is being verified. “It was only Chidinma that we arrested before but now we have other suspects which means that we are progressing.”

