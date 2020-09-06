We’ve made significant breakthroughs with brain, other surgeries – Hospital CMD 

Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, a quaternary medical facility in Akwa Ibom State, says it has in recent weeks recorded significant milestones in brain, spinal cord and other critical surgeries that often pushed Nigerians to spend millions travelling abroad.

Speaking with newsmen in Uyo over the weekend, the Chief Medical Director, Prof Emmanuel Ekanam said the recent extraction of brain turmoil through a patient’s nostrils has indeed proven that what hitherto took many on medical tourism can be achieved in Nigeria.

Prof Ekanam, who spoke through Dr Udeme Ekrikpo, a Consultant Physician and Nephrologist, and Adjunct Director of Clinical Services and Training, Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, said the recently treated patient came with a tumour in the pituitary gland.

“We have done a wide range of brain and spinal cord surgeries in the last one month, starting from simple things like putting in a shunt for people that have increased pressure in the brain, to advanced surgeries like brain tumours. So the most recent was a patient that came in with a tumour in the pituitary gland.

“That tumour sat at the base of the brain, we didn’t have to open up the brain, so the experts that did the surgery went through the nostrils into the brain and got the whole tumour out. If an individual wants to do that kind of surgery abroad you are talking about a minimum of N6 million but the patient paid less than N3 million,” he reported

To further expand medical expertise in the hospital, the medical expert reported that the state government recently set up a digital theatre which would allow specialists have live interactions with other specialists in their fields while carrying out a critical surgery. This approach, he said would allow the best hands to contribute from wherever they may be and also decongest the theatre.