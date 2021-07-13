We’ve mapped out strategies to take youths off streets- Sonaira Business World CEO

In line with its mission statement, the Sonaira Business World has declared its intention to imbibe in young Nigerians, business lessons that would make them self reliant in the future. This was the declaration of the Chief Executive Officer of Sonaira Business World, Omon-Obehi Ovuehor recently.

She stated: “We have taken time to map out several programmes for everyone to fit in. Students, stay-at-home moms, corps members, civil servants, professionals, captains of industries and business enthusiasts can earn through our distribution. We offer opportunities to people to earn as they resell or refer others.

“We are on a mission to teach Nigerian youths business skills,” she says even as she noted that starting small is the best step to take in business entrepreneurship.

“There’s no better way to appreciate growth than starting small, starting from scratch. This has been the story of most successful businesses and Sonaira Business World is not an exception,” she added.

Speaking further, the head of Sonaira Business World noted: “We are aware that a lot of people avoid taking risks because they fear losing, but the worst risk is not taking any risk at all. Business is all about strategy, and it takes a determined and focused person to handle trade risks.

“My advice to a young aspiring entrepreneur is for him or her to develop a passion and make money out of it. This is the first step of breaking ties with poverty,” stressed the CEO of Sonaira Business World.

On what qualifies anyone to be referred to as an entrepreneur, the Sonaira Business World boss noted that it goes beyond selling good and services to meet the needs of the people.

According to her: “An entrepreneur is someone who can make something out of nothing, with or without big capital. It’s better to start small, make small mistakes and learn quickly; than to start big and make mighty blunders. This is one of the factors of having a sustainable business in this time and age.”

Omon-Obehi Ovuehor founded Sonaira Business World in 2015 after working in some organisations after graduating from the university and in two years, had turned it into a viable venture.

Today, hundreds of families have been touched directly or indirectly by this business firm through employment, quality service delivery and more.

For Sonaira and members of her group, there is no stopping an idea who time has come. Thus, beautifying the lives of the people, particularly the less privileged is a task that must be done.

There have been calls for a national honour to be bestowed on this unique lady whose passion for excellence, service and hard work, has continued to elicit commentaries in the broadcast and print media.

