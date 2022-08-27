We’ve met set targets, NSITF insists

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has insisted that all its targets set in the last one year have been fully met, as it has built strong walls against negative trails that retarded its Employee Compensation Mandate. The Managing Director of the Fund, Dr. Michael Akabogu, who spoke during a Management Performance Review meeting on Friday in Abuja, said the strategic reforms unveiled a year ago has not only front loaded transparency and accountability in the operations of the fund, but it has also broken new grounds in expanding the execution of its mandate.

He averred that targets set at the last Management Review Meeting held between 20 and 21 January, 2022 which included setting up of the five syndicate groups to identify key issues effecting the operations of the regional and branch offices have been met. He said: “Other targets which we have also met since the last review are the automation of the fund’s operational process which is in progress and intended as a bulwark of accountability and transparency, review of staff salaries which we have completed and forwarded to the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission as well as securing operational vehicles for all regions and branch offices.

“Instructively, we have narrowed the time frame between complaints and compensation from time-indefinite we met, to 14 days and now 10days. This will further reduce when we introduce our duty free call centre in the next few months. “The NSITF under this administration has been touching the lives of workers and their dependants with a total of 23, 615 claims and compensation, worth N1, 170,409,977.02 paid in the last one year.

We have moved very far from what we met on the ground.” He observed that this include medical expenses refund to 603 employers, loss of productivity to 174 employers, death benefits to 10,610 beneficiaries of deceased employees as well as disability benefits, retirement benefits to 3506 disabled employees among others. Akabogu noted that aberrations and financial malfeasance of the past administration which has been taken care of by the law must not be allowed to distract its ongoing strategic reforms.

