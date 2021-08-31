Business

We’ve never tampered with LG allocation Ogun govt

The Ogun State Government yesterday disclosed that it had never tampered or taken a dime from the statutory allocations from the Federal Government to the local governments in the state.

 

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, disclosed this local government chairmen shortly before the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting for the month of August. Afuape said contrary to the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun has been diverting money meant for local government administration.

