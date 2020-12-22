We’ve no ambassadors, says EFCC

Emmanuel Onani Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned those purporting to be its ‘ambassadors’ to desist forthwith, saying no individual or group has been vested with that award.

It said the warning became necessary in view of the discovery that some persons were visiting prominent personalities in the country under the guise of being the commission’s ambassadors.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency appreciated the desire by members of the public to support the fight against corruption, but noted that such could be achieved without impersonating.

The statement reads in part; “The activities of some individuals who have been visiting prominent personalities across the nation, parading themselves as ‘EFCC Ambassadors’ have come to the notice of the Commission.

Like this: Like Loading...