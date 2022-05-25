News

We’ve no control over price of cooking gas – LPG President

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The President of the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Association, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, has explained that the association has no control over the price of cooking gas in the country. Yakubu attributed the instability in the retail price of cooking gas to the increasing foreign exchange and other market forces.

He stated this when he led members of the association on a courtesy visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. He said the association visited Obasanjo to officially invite him for their international conference and the 15th anniversary of the LPG intervention in Nigeria, scheduled for June 23 and 24. Yakubu explained that the increasing exchange rate, which according to him is beyond their control, is the major factor responsible for the fluctuating retail price of cooking gas in the country.

He said despite the fluctuation in the price, the association has ensured a stable supply of gas in the country. “The reason why you have fluctuation in the price of LPG is because the supply is priced in US dollars, so once you have the US dollars rise or increase, as we all know, it is only logical that it will affect the retail price. “But again, thanks to Nigeria LLNG, there is a dominant supply in the market, otherwise it would have been worse than this,” Yakubu said.

 

