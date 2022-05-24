Business

We’ve no control over price of cooking gas – LPG President

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The President of the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Association, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu has explained that the association has no control over the price of cooking gas in the country.

Yakubu attributed the instability in the retail price of cooking gas to the increasing foreign exchange and other market forces.

Yakubu stated this when he led members of the association to a courtesy visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He said the association visited Obasanjo to officially invite him for their International Conference and the 15th anniversary of the LPG intervention in Nigeria, scheduled for June 23 and 24.

Yakubu explained that the increasing exchange rate which according to him is beyond their control is the major factor responsible for the fluctuating retail price of cooking gas in the country.

Yakubu said, despite the fluctuation in the price, the association has ensured a stable supply of gas in Nigeria.

“The reason why you have fluctuation in the price of LPG is because the supply is priced in US dollars, so once you have the US dollars rise or increase, as we all know, it is only logical that it will affect the retail price.

“But again, thanks to Nigeria LLNG, there is a dominant supply in the market, otherwise it would have been worse than this,” Yakubu said.

He urged the Federal Government to initiate policies that would enable stability in the supply as well as the price of gas.

Yakubu commended Obasanjo for initiating policies in 2005 which led to the deepening the supply and use of domestic gas in the country.

 

