News Top Stories

We’ve no formal agreement to join PDP, says Shekarau

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO Comment(0)

Unlike what was obtained and subsequently pushed them out of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) a (binding Agreement), Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, a new member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that he joined the party without reaching any formal arrangements between him and the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking exclusively to the Sunday Telegraph, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau’s, Media Aide, Dr Sule Yau Sule, said, they have not written or forwarded any requests to the PDP before they finally defected to the party.

He said: “As you know, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau is a gentleman, who always thinks with utmost respect and dignity. In the case of our joining the PDP, we came in with an open mind and we didn’t not in any way ask for anything to decamp to the party”.

Sule, hinted that, “nonetheless, PDP had forwarded some juicy offers to us that they would consider us on so many positions after winning the 2023 forthcoming General Elections”.

 

“However, I can’t disclose to you those offers because in the first place, we didn’t ask for them and it would be akin to betrayal of thrust if now I begin to tell you this or that as the offers they forwarded to us”.

Sule explained further that in all the places Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau went or decamped to, he had never asked for anything as the reverse was the case, because those people were the ones who in the first place asked him to enter into agreement with a full promise that they would fulfill them.

He reminded that, “in the case of Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, when we were going into the NNPP, Kwankwaso brought an agreement paper and they signed that he will give them 35 per cent of all the slots of National Assembly members and Commissioners.

“And we agreed. After a while, nothing was forthcoming from Kwankwaso and we enquired what happened, he said they were still coming but days after nothing yet was given to us”.

Sule added that, “after some days, when Mallam insisted that those agreement reached most be fulfilled, then Kwankwaso came out to forward only five per cent slots to us, which he even later declined”.

Shekarau’s Media Aide, noted that at that time, Kwankwaso already had sneaked in Mallam a Senatorial Form which he said they had never requested for, and with a promise to reconsider the previous agreement.

“At that time, it became obvious to us that Kwankwaso was playing with our senses, while many people, including Atiku Abubakar, Kashim Shettima and Bola Tunubu with some party leaders were all asking us to come over”.

 

Sule added that at the given scenario, they finally decided to go with Atiku Abubakar after carefully understanding that he is a gentleman, who always keeps to promises.

 

“But let me emphasize that there was no formal request we made before rejoining the PDP but indeed, there were offers given to us, which time would allow everyone to see”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Minister accuses S’East govs of converting FG’s intervention to parties’ achievements

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, has alleged that some opposition governors in the South-East had appropriated federal government’s interventions and passed same as their parties’ achievements. The Minister raised this allegation yesterday while briefing newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meating chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari at […]
News

2023: Nigeria’s at crossroads, get competent individuals with vision – IBB tells PDP

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida has charged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get competent citizens; individuals with great vision and mission to salvage Nigeria, saying “our dear country is at a crossroad”. He made this disclosure while reading from a speech when members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) […]
News

COVID-19: People not vaccinated more vulnerable to Delta variant –GMD, NARD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have warned that individuals yet to receive Covid-19 vaccination are more vulnerable to the deadly Delta variant of Coronavirus than those fully vaccinated. Both professional bodies also clarified that based on happenings in other climes, the effect of the Delta variant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica