We’ve no formal agreement to join PDP, says Shekarau

Unlike what was obtained and subsequently pushed them out of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) a (binding Agreement), Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, a new member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that he joined the party without reaching any formal arrangements between him and the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking exclusively to the Sunday Telegraph, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau’s, Media Aide, Dr Sule Yau Sule, said, they have not written or forwarded any requests to the PDP before they finally defected to the party.

He said: “As you know, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau is a gentleman, who always thinks with utmost respect and dignity. In the case of our joining the PDP, we came in with an open mind and we didn’t not in any way ask for anything to decamp to the party”.

Sule, hinted that, “nonetheless, PDP had forwarded some juicy offers to us that they would consider us on so many positions after winning the 2023 forthcoming General Elections”.

“However, I can’t disclose to you those offers because in the first place, we didn’t ask for them and it would be akin to betrayal of thrust if now I begin to tell you this or that as the offers they forwarded to us”.

Sule explained further that in all the places Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau went or decamped to, he had never asked for anything as the reverse was the case, because those people were the ones who in the first place asked him to enter into agreement with a full promise that they would fulfill them.

He reminded that, “in the case of Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, when we were going into the NNPP, Kwankwaso brought an agreement paper and they signed that he will give them 35 per cent of all the slots of National Assembly members and Commissioners.

“And we agreed. After a while, nothing was forthcoming from Kwankwaso and we enquired what happened, he said they were still coming but days after nothing yet was given to us”.

Sule added that, “after some days, when Mallam insisted that those agreement reached most be fulfilled, then Kwankwaso came out to forward only five per cent slots to us, which he even later declined”.

Shekarau’s Media Aide, noted that at that time, Kwankwaso already had sneaked in Mallam a Senatorial Form which he said they had never requested for, and with a promise to reconsider the previous agreement.

“At that time, it became obvious to us that Kwankwaso was playing with our senses, while many people, including Atiku Abubakar, Kashim Shettima and Bola Tunubu with some party leaders were all asking us to come over”.

Sule added that at the given scenario, they finally decided to go with Atiku Abubakar after carefully understanding that he is a gentleman, who always keeps to promises.

“But let me emphasize that there was no formal request we made before rejoining the PDP but indeed, there were offers given to us, which time would allow everyone to see”.

