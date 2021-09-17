News

We’ve no hand in killing of Anglican priest – IPOB

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied any involvement in the killing of a Priest of the Anglican Church at Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State recently. This was even as the group yesterday announced the suspension of the sit-at-home it ordered every Monday or any other day until when its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would appear in court.

The separatist group, in a statement issued yesterday by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “IPOB has nothing to do with such barbarity. Anyone pointing accusing fingers at IPOB for such dastardly act is only doing so to demonise IPOB.

We don’t kill let alone a priest. This is not part of our mandate.” The statement further clarified that there was no sense in associating IPOB, a peaceful movement, with such act, adding: “It will be unfair for people to finger IPOB for crimes committed by hoodlums most often sponsored by security agencies and enemies to portray us in the bad light.”

The statement further reads: “IPOB, as a responsible organisation has respect for the sanctity of human lives. We have no hands whatsoever in such killing. “We have since suspended Monday sit-at-homes and no other sit-at-home order on Friday, but some miscreants living in Europe, who are claiming that they are not sponsored by overzealous politicians to destroy Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are working with the security agencies to ensure that they succeed in torturing innocent Biafrans in the name of enforcing a non-existent sit-at-home.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kyari: IGP appoints Disu as new IRT boss

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu as new Commander, Intelligence Response Team (IRT).   Disu replaces DCP Abba Kyari, who was suspended by the Police Service Commission (PSC), following his indictment by a United States’ court on allegations of money laundering. […]
News

70-year-old woman, girl, 21, injured in Ebonyi kerosene explosions

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A 70-year-old woman and a 21-year-old girl, have sustained severe injuries following two separate adulterated kerosene explosions in their homes in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. The girl, Miss Chinenye Ezekwenna, who resides at 40 Jemeni Street, who suffered burnt on her legs, arm and jaw, explained that she purchased the suspected adulterated kerosene from a retail […]
News

I don’t meddle in security, diplomatic matters – Ngige tells IPOB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has said he was too engaged with his duties as the Chief Labour Officer to meddle into security and diplomatic matters, which clearly fall within the mandate of the Nigerian Security and National Intelligence Agencies   Ngige, who rebuffed a statement and series of fictitious reports in the social media from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica