We’ve no hand in killing of Anglican priest – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied any involvement in the killing of a Priest of the Anglican Church at Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State recently. This was even as the group yesterday announced the suspension of the sit-at-home it ordered every Monday or any other day until when its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would appear in court.

The separatist group, in a statement issued yesterday by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “IPOB has nothing to do with such barbarity. Anyone pointing accusing fingers at IPOB for such dastardly act is only doing so to demonise IPOB.

We don’t kill let alone a priest. This is not part of our mandate.” The statement further clarified that there was no sense in associating IPOB, a peaceful movement, with such act, adding: “It will be unfair for people to finger IPOB for crimes committed by hoodlums most often sponsored by security agencies and enemies to portray us in the bad light.”

The statement further reads: “IPOB, as a responsible organisation has respect for the sanctity of human lives. We have no hands whatsoever in such killing. “We have since suspended Monday sit-at-homes and no other sit-at-home order on Friday, but some miscreants living in Europe, who are claiming that they are not sponsored by overzealous politicians to destroy Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are working with the security agencies to ensure that they succeed in torturing innocent Biafrans in the name of enforcing a non-existent sit-at-home.”

