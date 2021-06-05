We’ve no Moses to take us to promised land – Shehu Sani

Human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani has called for dialogue and conciliatory approach to solve Nigeria’s problems.

Senator Sani, who spoke at a political event in Abuja on Saturday, said the solution to the problems lies with Nigerians, stating: “We do not have a Moses to take us out of our problems.”

He condemned the ban on Twitter by the Federal Government, and warned that the country should not be put in the dark ages because the views expressed were not palatable to people in government.

“If we ban Twitter today, we may end up banning Facebook tomorrow and Instagram, then all the social media platforms because people will still use every platform to express their views.

“Sometime what government do is to try to say that the truth we say is simply an attempt to destroy a country, while they are simply trying to preserve their power.

“Those who use social media platforms before 2015 are today saying it is toxic. It used to be ladder, now it is a sword. On their way to throne, they were in love with the social media while on the throne the detested it,” he said.

According to him, to say that people should not discuss or challenge policies of government is postponing the doomsday, arguing that democracy gives people right to express their opinions.

