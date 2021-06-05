News

We’ve no Moses to take us to promised land – Shehu Sani

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani has called for dialogue and conciliatory approach to solve Nigeria’s problems.

 

Senator Sani, who spoke at a political event in Abuja on Saturday, said the solution to the problems lies with Nigerians, stating: “We do not have a Moses to take us out of our problems.”

 

He condemned the ban on Twitter by the Federal Government, and warned that the country should not be put in the dark ages because the views expressed were not palatable to people in government.

 

“If we ban Twitter today,  we may end up banning Facebook tomorrow and Instagram, then all the social media platforms because people will still use every platform to express their views.

 

“Sometime what government do is to try to say that the truth we say is simply an attempt to destroy a country, while they are simply trying to preserve their power.

 

“Those who use social media platforms before 2015 are today saying it is toxic. It used to be ladder, now it is a sword. On their way to throne, they were in love with the social media while on the throne the detested it,” he said.

 

According to him, to say that people should not discuss or challenge policies of government is postponing the doomsday, arguing that democracy gives people right to express their opinions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kogi council poll: We won’t use Card Reader – SIEC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Muhammad Bashir Lokoja The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), has said it would not use card readers for the conduct of Local Government Election scheduled to hold on December 12, in the state. The Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Maman Nda Eri, stated this yesterda   y, during the commission’s media conference, in Lokoja. […]
News Top Stories

Too much TV impacts brain health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States said middle-aged folks who regularly turn to television (TV) for entertainment appear to have a greater risk of decline in their reasoning and memory later in life. These are the results of three new studies which suggested that even moderate amounts of TV viewing were associated with worse performance on […]
News

Benue 2023: Lawani, Onjeh others join guber race

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

MAKURDI     Indication emerged yesterday that the former Deputy Governor to immediate-past governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam between 2007 to 2015, Chief Steven Lawani may have joined the race for the governorship election in the state come 2023.   Also, the main challenger of former Senate President, Senator David Mark in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica