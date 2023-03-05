Education News

We’ve No Plans To Exhume Whitney’s Body – Chrisland School

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Management of Chrisland School has refuted the media report that it intends to exhume Whitney Adeniran’s body.

The school in a statement issued on Sunday said people should allow the parents to mourn the death of their daughter.

It said, “We hereby vehemently refute the claim making the rounds that Chrisland School intends to exhume Whitney’s body.

“We have no such plan and assure the public that we are also parents in mourning and will not do or subscribe to anything that paints such insensitive optics that prevents our dear daughter from resting.

“We assure you all that no such thing will happen. Rather than do this, plans are underway to immortalize Whitney’s name so she can remain indelible in our consciousness.

“This is without prejudice to the ongoing Corona inquest but it is an honour we owe her. While not pre-empting the investigation, the school wishes to state that the management understands and appreciates the outpouring of emotions from this unfortunate incident.

“However, we have adopted the caution of quiet sobriety and have refrained from responding to every issue on social media because of our conviction that Whitney’s memory is better served with moral rectitude and sober introspection.

“Responding to every sensation or misinformation peddled, therefore, does not serve this purpose and we, therefore, continue to uphold restraint. Unfortunately this quiet is coming with regrettable, misconstrued conclusions.”

The school said it will continue to cooperate with the authorities throughout the duration of the investigations, and also offer the parents every necessary support in this grieving period.

“As an organisation, Chrisland School expresses its total trust in the investigation process, which was why the School authority insisted on the Corona Inquest in the first place, to help clear every doubt against insinuations of a cover-up and to provide us with learning curves to guard against future occurrences, not only to Chrisland students but also other young ones out there that may be recreating in public facilities.

“Notwithstanding the above, we shall continue to cooperate and submit to due diligence till the Corona inquest runs its full course which would accord our beloved Whitney, her family and indeed ourselves, a closure. We owe Whitney this dignity and our sincere and unreserved demonstration of respect,” it stated.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

APC: Decisions taken in my absence, stand -Buni

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, has debunked speculations that he had cancelled all decisions and actions taken by the then Acting Chairman of the body, Alhaji Muhammed Sani Bello, the Governor of Niger State. Buni, who made […]
News

Four contestants emerge in ‘I Beg to Contest’ student debate semi-finals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s leading talk station, 99.3 Nigeria Info, has unveiled the commencement of the semi-final stages of the third edition of the “I Beg To Differ” student debate tournament. This is coming after four contestants emerged as semi-finalists after gallantly defeating hundreds of applicants who registered to be part of the debate competition.   The semi-finalists […]
News

LASU admits 7,968 students, declares zero tolerance for indiscipline

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The management of the Lagos State University (LASU) has warned the 7,968 fresh students admitted into the institution for the 2019/2020 academic session to shun all forms of anti-social behaviour, as the university would not hesitate to dismiss any erring student. This is as the university declared zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice and indiscipline, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica