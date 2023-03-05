We’ve No Plans To Exhume Whitney’s Body – Chrisland School

The Management of Chrisland School has refuted the media report that it intends to exhume Whitney Adeniran’s body.

The school in a statement issued on Sunday said people should allow the parents to mourn the death of their daughter.

It said, “We hereby vehemently refute the claim making the rounds that Chrisland School intends to exhume Whitney’s body.

“We have no such plan and assure the public that we are also parents in mourning and will not do or subscribe to anything that paints such insensitive optics that prevents our dear daughter from resting.

“We assure you all that no such thing will happen. Rather than do this, plans are underway to immortalize Whitney’s name so she can remain indelible in our consciousness.

“This is without prejudice to the ongoing Corona inquest but it is an honour we owe her. While not pre-empting the investigation, the school wishes to state that the management understands and appreciates the outpouring of emotions from this unfortunate incident.

“However, we have adopted the caution of quiet sobriety and have refrained from responding to every issue on social media because of our conviction that Whitney’s memory is better served with moral rectitude and sober introspection.

“Responding to every sensation or misinformation peddled, therefore, does not serve this purpose and we, therefore, continue to uphold restraint. Unfortunately this quiet is coming with regrettable, misconstrued conclusions.”

The school said it will continue to cooperate with the authorities throughout the duration of the investigations, and also offer the parents every necessary support in this grieving period.

“As an organisation, Chrisland School expresses its total trust in the investigation process, which was why the School authority insisted on the Corona Inquest in the first place, to help clear every doubt against insinuations of a cover-up and to provide us with learning curves to guard against future occurrences, not only to Chrisland students but also other young ones out there that may be recreating in public facilities.

“Notwithstanding the above, we shall continue to cooperate and submit to due diligence till the Corona inquest runs its full course which would accord our beloved Whitney, her family and indeed ourselves, a closure. We owe Whitney this dignity and our sincere and unreserved demonstration of respect,” it stated.

