News

We’ve not designated anyone as gov’s aide on security – Enugu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The Enugu State government yesterday distanced itself from a news report trending on social media regarding one Tochukwu Okeke, who was purported to be a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Security. The government said categorically that for the avoidance of doubt, the state government has not designated any person, whosoever, as either special adviser, senior special assistant or special assistant to the governor on security. In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government said it is very concerned about the rising security challenges faced by the country and appreciates the untiring efforts of the various security agencies in tackling acts of criminality. Aroh maintained however that; “The state government will continue to support the various security agencies in this arduous task of restoring security and protecting the lives and property of the people of Enugu State within the ambit of the extant laws.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court orders EFCC to unfreeze Dokpesi’s bank account, release seized documents

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   Tunde Oyesina, Abuja The Federal High Court sitting Abuja Tuesday made an order unfreezing the N2.1 billion bank account of the founder of Daar Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi. The trial Judge, Justice John Tsoho ordered that the the account domiciled at the First Bank be immediately unfreezed since the criminal charges which precipitated […]
News

MBF decries killing, demolition of churches in Borno

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has decried the recent killing of a Nigerian citizen, Ezekiel Bitrus, by men of the Borno Geographical Information System (BOGIS), who were on an operation to demolish a church in Maiduguri, Borno State.   The demolition of the worship centre of the ‘Ekilisiya Yan’uwa a Nigeria’ popularly known as […]
News

Why I encourage prayers for Nigeria – Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has decried the level of corruption in the country, stating that he will continue to call on Nigerians to pray for divine intervention in the nation.   Obi, who spoke at the Maiden Synod of the New Bishop of […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica