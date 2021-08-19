We’ve not designated anyone as gov’s aide on security – Enugu

The Enugu State government yesterday distanced itself from a news report trending on social media regarding one Tochukwu Okeke, who was purported to be a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Security. The government said categorically that for the avoidance of doubt, the state government has not designated any person, whosoever, as either special adviser, senior special assistant or special assistant to the governor on security. In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government said it is very concerned about the rising security challenges faced by the country and appreciates the untiring efforts of the various security agencies in tackling acts of criminality. Aroh maintained however that; “The state government will continue to support the various security agencies in this arduous task of restoring security and protecting the lives and property of the people of Enugu State within the ambit of the extant laws.”

