We’ve not endorse any candidate for WTO DG – AU

The secretariat of the African Union (AU), the African Union Commission (AUC), has said that there is no AU-endorsed candidate for the post of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

In a statement released yesterday, the Commission said that although it made “concerted efforts towards the endorsement of one single African candidate,” for the post of WTO DG, it did not succeed in backing any candidate from the continent for the job.

According to the statement, “The commission, under the guidance of the Ministerial committee, has made concerted efforts towards the endorsement of one single African candidate for this post. The meeting of the committee at Ministerial level was planned for three separate dates in order to deliberate on it, namely 2nd July, 10th July and 15th July 2020. However, due to circumstances beyond the control of the committee, the meeting has not materialised to date.

“As of present therefore, there is no African Union-endorsed candidate for this post.”

The commission’s statement follows speculation in recent days that Kenya’s candidate to the WTO top post, Amina Mohamed, may have received the endorsement of the AU secretariat.

International news agencies yesterday reported WTO delegates as saying that Mohamed, a 58-year-old minister and former WTO chair, is one of the favourites alongside Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to replace Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo as director general.

