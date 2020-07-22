Business

We’ve not endorse any candidate for WTO DG – AU

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The secretariat of the African Union (AU), the African Union Commission (AUC), has said that there is no AU-endorsed candidate for the post of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
In a statement released yesterday, the Commission said that although it made “concerted efforts towards the endorsement of one single African candidate,” for the post of WTO DG, it did not succeed in backing any candidate from the continent for the job.

According to the statement, “The commission, under the guidance of the Ministerial committee, has made concerted efforts towards the endorsement of one single African candidate for this post. The meeting of the committee at Ministerial level was planned for three separate dates in order to deliberate on it, namely 2nd July, 10th July and 15th July 2020. However, due to circumstances beyond the control of the committee, the meeting has not materialised to date.

“As of present therefore, there is no African Union-endorsed candidate for this post.”
The commission’s statement follows speculation in recent days that Kenya’s candidate to the WTO top post, Amina Mohamed, may have received the endorsement of the AU secretariat.
International news agencies yesterday reported WTO delegates as saying that Mohamed, a 58-year-old minister and former WTO chair, is one of the favourites alongside Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to replace Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo as director general.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

BIS: U.S. dollar still dominates international funding markets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The U.S. dollar remains the pre-eminent international funding currency, even amid significant shifts in market structure, according to a new report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The report stated that while US dollar funding is below its peak of a decade ago relative to the size of the global economy, the currency’s share […]
Business

Twitter says attackers downloaded data from up to eight non-verified accounts

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc said on Saturday that hackers were able to download account information for up to eight accounts involved in the hack of its systems this week, but said none of them were verified accounts. The company said bit.ly/3eAuwuE the unidentified attackers targeted 130 accounts, and were able to reset passwords to take control of 45 […]
Business

Access Bank to reverse Feb-April stamp duty deductions

Posted on Author Reporter

  Access Bank has offered to pay stamp duty charge for February to April on behalf of its customers. It also said deductions made between Saturday and Sunday would be reversed to customers. In a statement on Sunday, the bank said it recognised that it is a tough period for customers. The bank’s customers had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: